10 Champions Returning for Historic 50th Annual DAYTONA Supercross

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 2, 2020) – On Saturday night, March 7, the DAYTONA Supercross will celebrate a significant milestone in its event history with the 50th running of the prestigious Supercross event.

And to celebrate the longest continuous Supercross event in America, several of those champion riders will travel to Daytona International Speedway to be a part of the event with even a couple competing in the grueling and challenging race.

Here’s a look at the DAYTONA Supercross champions that race fans will be able to see either on track, during opening ceremonies or at other appearances throughout the day:

· 2000-03, 2006 champion Ricky Carmichael, who also serves as the course designer

· 1989-92 champion Jeff Stanton

· 2016-17, 2019 champion Eli Tomac (competing)

· 2004-05, 2009 champion Chad Reed (competing)

· 1986 and 1988 champion Ricky Johnson

· 2018 champion Justin Brayton (competing)

· 1997 champion Jeff Emig

· 1975 champion Jimmy Ellis

· 1971 champion Gunnar Lindstrom

· 1980 champion Rex Staten

The DAYTONA Supercross will feature the best Supercross riders in the world battling for a coveted win in this special Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship event. The course for the 50th DAYTONA Supercross will feature a nod to the history of theDAYTONA Supercross and includes elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

Tickets for the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross start at $45. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20; kids 5 and under are free. Fans can also access the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits for free during the day with the purchase of a race-day ticket.

Back for the second straight year, The Roost is available for $100 per ticket, providing course-side seating that delivers some of the closest access on the circuit and includes the Trackside Access upgrade. Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge and President’s Row, infield car parking and Bike Week camping packages, are also on sale.

Tickets for all Bike Week At DAYTONA events are now on sale at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Fans can stay up to speed on the latest news by using #DAYTONASX, #RCSX, #BikeWeek and #DAYTONATT.