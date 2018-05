#10 Keylan Meston’s Emotional Speech from Calgary

You’ve gotta love what this sport means to people. This was #10 Keylan Meston‘s speech in front of his hometown crowd after grabbing the holeshot in moto 1 and running a solid 4th. He was also 4th overall on the day at round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday.