10 Things to Watch for at Round 2 in Prince George

By Billy Rainford

We’re heading into Round 2 of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals at Blackwater MX in Prince George, BC Saturday.

Here are 10 things to watch for as we head into another great day of Professional Motocross racing.

There will be a new winner in the Women’s class. Will it be last week’s winner American #36 Avrie Berry, #50 Shelby Turner who won moto 1, or #1E Eve Brodeur who thrives in the softer conditions?

John Meaney photo

Dylan Wright went 1-1 in the 250 class in 2018. He won moto 1 in Calgary last week. He’ll be looking for payback after struggling in the 2nd moto last week. Will he repeat his dominant performance from last year?

Bigwave video screen grab

Jess Pettis is from Prince George and will want to do well in his home town. He had a last turn mechanical in moto 1 last season that gave him a DNF-2 result. Has another week of healing done what’s needed to put him back on top?

Bigwave photo

#21 Josh Osby comes in with the red plates in the 250 class. His consistent 3-3 in 2018 put him 2nd. He was 2-2 for the overall in Calgary last week. He’ll want to show that he deserves the red plates and will want to make a statement. Can he win?

BIgwave photo

#5 Tyler Medaglia showed he had the speed and aggression to be in the mix in the little bike class last week. He clawed his way through the field and was 3-2 for 3rd in the very competitive 450 class in 2018; he’s fast here. He said he’s only 148 pounds and that will help him on this up-and-down track.

Bigwave photo

We’ll have a new winner in the 450 class because #26 Kaven Benoit has retired and went 2-1 for the overall last season.

Bigwave photo

#2 Matt Goerke has shown great speed at this track. He had that nail-biter two years ago with #377 Christophe Pourcel and then went 1-3 for 2nd last year. He had an off day in Calgary and will be hungry to right the ship before he digs a deep hole.

Bigwave photo

#54 Phil Nicoletti has never been here before and this will be an interesting test for the competitive American rider. He had the speed last week to win but a couple slip up put him 2-2 for a rare 3rd.

Bigwave photo

Cole Thompson and Colton Facciotti are two riders we expect to be playing the long game for this title. Neither one excelled last season: Cole was 4-4 for 4th and Colton was 7-7 for 7th. Neither one wants to show a weakness or lose points in this title chase.

Bigwave photo

Will the locals come out and support the race at Blackwater MX? We’re a long way up the #97 Highway in the middle of the massive province of British Columbia. Let’s hope the hard work the club has put in pays off with people lining the fences Saturday. If you’re within driving distance, load up the vehicle and get here!

See you at the races…