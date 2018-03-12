#100 Colton Facciotti’s Daytona Supercross Experience
By Billy Rainford
Aylmer, Ontario, rider #100 Colton Facciotti headed to the 2018 Daytona Supercross this past weekend to check something off his bucket list — to qualify for and race a 450 Supercross Main.
The 4-time Canadian Motocross Champ is no stranger to racing in the confines of a Supercross or Arenacross track, but it has been a long time since he’d done so south of the border.
Here’s a closer look at how the Honda Canada GDR Fox rider’s day went this past Saturday at Daytona International Motor Speedway in Daytona, Florida.
The day started with track walk for Team Owner Derek Schuster and Colton at 10:30am.
The Ricky Carmichael designed track had more sand than usual and promised to get rough.
Derek listens in on his first Daytona Supercross riders’ meeting as a team owner.
Colton listening to what they had to say about how the day would unfold.
Colton and his mechanic, Justin Petker, get ready to hit the track for the first time for free practice.
Colton decided to let the rest of the field head out before he took off from the line himself.
Anyone who has raced one of these will tell you, one of the most important things is to learn the track quickly. There’s really no time to get comfortable slowly.
Justin stands in mechanics row and watches as Colton gets his first test on the Daytona track.
I spoke with Colton after he got off the track and he said the it was extremely technical.
Never a strong qualifier, we’ve learned not to put too much emphasis on his early times.
Colton crashed a couple times early in the day. This was the second one, but the first fall was the one that left him feeling a little banged up.
Colt and Justin talk things over in the pits before timed qualifying.
The Canadian flag butt patch was a nice touch.
Heading to the line for qualifying.
Getting ready to head out.
Colton avoided the chaos and let the rest of the field head out before he went.
He was in the 450 B group.
He looked better each time he went out on the track.
Justin lets him know where he stands.
He qualified in 28th with a 1:16.841. Eli Tomac’s top time was 1:09.095.
Almost go time.
Colton’s 250 teammate, Dylan Wright, was there to cheer him on.
The national anthem was sung and it was time for the night show.
Go time.
He was on the gate second from the outside, so he had his work cut out for him.
He got a good jump out of the gate.
But got forced way wide in turn 1.
He went outside in search of the solid berm and found it.
Unfortunately, he got caught up when #21 Jason Anderson messed up and went down in front of him .
He crossed the line in 12th place and was headed for the LCQ.
He had a much better gate pick for the LCQ and blasted out to the front down the start straight.
Someone clipped him and forced him to the right instead of to the left and it really affected his position.
He again found the outside berm and grabbed a handful.
He was back in 10th after the first lap.
Only the top 4 move on to the main, so he had to move fast, which he did.
By the 4th lap, he was 5th and there was a good group of 3 he was closing in on.
Unfortunately, he ran out of laps and finished in the most painful position, 5th.
With that, his night was done. He’ll continue with the Rockstar Triple Crown series this weekend in Calgary, but would still like to try this again.