#100 Colton Facciotti’s Daytona Supercross Experience

By Billy Rainford

Aylmer, Ontario, rider #100 Colton Facciotti headed to the 2018 Daytona Supercross this past weekend to check something off his bucket list — to qualify for and race a 450 Supercross Main.

The 4-time Canadian Motocross Champ is no stranger to racing in the confines of a Supercross or Arenacross track, but it has been a long time since he’d done so south of the border.

Here’s a closer look at how the Honda Canada GDR Fox rider’s day went this past Saturday at Daytona International Motor Speedway in Daytona, Florida.