100% Launches 2018 Product Line and New Website

100% introduces the all-new 2018 collection of MX products featured on a brand new, easier to use website.

The lineup includes new designs and colorways in the premier Racecraft and the popular Accuri goggles worn by Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, Dean Wilson and the GEICO Honda and Star Yamaha teams recently in the Lucas Oil MX Pro Motocross Championships.

Adding to the new range of goggles is a fully redesigned line of riding gloves. With several designs spanning across six different models, every rider is sure to find the perfect glove.

In addition to the new gloves and goggles, an expanded range of casual and athletic wear, along with several new models of performance and active lifestyle sunglasses are now available.

The entire collection can be seen on an all new website featuring a significantly improved user experience for gaining product information and shopping for your favorite 100% products.

Find the 2018 range from 100% at your favorite dealer. 100% is distributed in Canada by Matrix Concepts Canada and Parts Canada.

Download the 2018 catalog HERE

Follow us: @ride100percent and @100percent_moto for all the latest.