125cc All Star Series Expands to All 12 Rounds of 2019 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Support Program Returns For Full Season of 2-Stroke Action

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (April 2, 2019) – Following a welcomed return to the Nationals last season, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that the popular 125 All Star Series will expand for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Starting this May at the legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic, the unmistakable sound of the beloved 2-stroke motorcycle will be heard at all 12 rounds of the season. Each round of the 125 All Star Series will run as a precursor to the professional action on every Saturday throughout the summer, featuring a single four-lap moto from which the top three finishers will be recognized on the podium and given awards.

125 All Star racing expands to all 12 Nationals this season. – Jeff Kardas

“As we continue to expand the scope of amateur motocross racing as a whole, the 125 All Star Series provides an ideal platform to not only recognize this passionate and resurgent segment of the marketplace, but also pay homage to the roots of this incredible sport,” explained Roy Janson, Managing Director for MX Sports Pro Racing. “This complement to the National program allows us to establish a formalized structure for 2-stroke competition beyond our youth divisions, which in turn provides an appropriate transitional platform in which the performance capabilities of the bike better align with the size and skill level of developing riders.”

Program eligibility requires that all participants be a minimum of 15 years of age, hold a current AMA membership and have an AMA classification of “B” or higher. Additionally, current and former AMA Pro Racing licensed riders are also welcome to compete, provided they are not entered in the professional program at that designated event.

From an equipment standpoint, the 125 All Star Series is limited to 125cc 2-strokes only. This eligibility is based on current production models (2014-current) available through a national dealer network or, in the case of manufacturers that have ceased 2-stroke production, non-current models from the final three model years.

Former Pros and National Champions like Doug Dubach, Wil Hahn, and Ryan Villopoto competed at multiple events in 2018. – Rich Shepherd

Specific details regarding rules and eligibility can be found by visiting the 125 All Star Series website. Additionally, interested participants can apply for entry by completing and submitting the 125 All Star Series Entry Form.

Tickets to each round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on now on sale and can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.

2019 125 All-Star Series Schedule May 18 Hangtown Motocross Classic Rancho Cordova,Calif. May 25 Fox Raceway National Pala, Calif. June 1 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, Colo. June 15 High Point National Mt. Morris, Pa. June 22 Florida National Jacksonville, Fla. June 29 Southwick National Southwick, Mass July 6 RedBud National Buchanan, Mich. July 20 Spring Creek National Millville, Minn. July 27 Washougal National Washougal, Wash. August 10 Unadilla National Ner Berlin, N.Y. August 17 Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, Md. August 24 Ironman National Crawfordsville, Ind.

