13:26 with Ryan Lockhart

13:26 with Ryan Lockhart

By Billy Rainford

Rounds 1 and 2 of the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships took place this past weekend in Armstrong, BC. Maritimer-turned-proud-BC’er, Ryan Lockhart, decided he’s not quite finished with racing at the Pro level and lined up in both classes on his Maple Ridge Motorsports Kawasakis.

We gave Ryan a call to see how he fared in his return to the motocross discipline that has seen him have some of his greatest success.

Here’s 13:26 with Atlas Brace and 100%’s Ryan Lockhart: