#17 Casey Keast Injury Update

#17 Casey Keast Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

While running up in 8th spot, #17 Casey Keast from Kelowna, BC disappeared from the scoreboard with just one lap to go in the first moto at McNabb Valley MX.

We spoke with Casey from Minnedosa, MB today and he said he “hit false neutral on one of the little doubles out back and appeared to have knocked myself out for only 10 seconds.”

He reports that he has chipped his scapula and just feels really beat up. He also added that he did not knock himself out in a practice crash this past Tuesday in Prince George.

At this point, they will camp for a couple days here in the area and then take the time to head over the 3-week break before they make the final decision on the rest of the season. However, he did say that “the plan is that I’m still going east.”

Good news. Take the time to heal and hopefully we’ll see you putting yourself up near the front where you belong when the series heads on its eastern swing, starting Saturday, July 7th at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, ON.