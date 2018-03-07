#179 Westen Wrozyna | Atlanta Supercross
By Billy Rainford
With round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series being another Triple Crown round, it was going to be even more difficult to make it into the night show in Atlanta.
The top 18 riders make it directly to the main events, the rest of the top 40 go to the LCQ, and then the top 4 from that make up the 22 riders in the 250 mains.
Here’s a look at Canadian PRMX Strikt Kawasaki racer #179 Westen Wrozyna‘s day at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Westen heads into the stadium for his first look at the track during track walk.
The key during free practice is to learn the track FAST.
Cale Foster and Westen head back to the pits to get ready for qualifying.
Getting ready to hit the track, but this time it will count.
Qualifying session #1.
Heading back to the track for the second-and-final qualifying session. Yes, they did this to everyone.
Westen and his teammate #471 Logan Larnow watching the session before theirs.
Cale rolls the bike in for the gate drop qualifying round 2.
Some final advice.
Nothing left to it but to do it!
In the end, Westen qualified 46th and didn’t make it into the LCQ or the chance to make the 3 mains.
And that was it for Atlanta. The guys are down here in Florida getting ready for Daytona this week. Good luck, gang.