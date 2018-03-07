#179 Westen Wrozyna | Atlanta Supercross

By Billy Rainford

With round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series being another Triple Crown round, it was going to be even more difficult to make it into the night show in Atlanta.

The top 18 riders make it directly to the main events, the rest of the top 40 go to the LCQ, and then the top 4 from that make up the 22 riders in the 250 mains.

Here’s a look at Canadian PRMX Strikt Kawasaki racer #179 Westen Wrozyna‘s day at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.