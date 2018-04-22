#179 Westen Wrozyna’s Foxboro SX Experience

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #179 Westen Wrozyna took a run at the 2018 Monster Energy 250 East Supercross series. Kudos to him and his PRMX Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki team for making the effort. Racing Motocross against the best is one thing, but lining up against some of the best Supercross riders on the planet is another level all together!

Westen was in Foxboro, MA this past weekend for what looks to be his final SX gate drop of the season. We grabbed him to get his thoughts on the day, and here’s what he thought of this past Saturday at Gillette Stadium just outside Boston.

Track Walk:

Westen thought the track looked really good. “It was super-technical and was one of the bigger tracks we saw this season.”

“The whoops looked small and close together.”

“The triple looked big and was probably the biggest we had.”

First Practice:

Westen admitted he “felt uncomfortable” and was “riding tight.” It’s never a great feeling when you’re “forcing it” and riding with “no flow.”

They only made a couple changes to the suspension – “a click or two” – before they went out for qualifying.

Qualifying:

Westen started getting better during qualifying and was “feeling more comfortable,” but said he didn’t really “get the track until the final qualifying session.”

With only 34 entries in the class, everyone was going to the night show, but Westen said he “wanted to get a good time for a good gate pick.”

Westen has been sick for a couple weeks, and the cough just wouldn’t go away. It turns out he had/has bronchitis and is on some antibiotics to fix it.

Heat Race:

Westen got a good jump from the 3rd outside gate choice. He was good around the first turn but “got pinched out, hit a hay bale and had to roll the first rhythm section.”

What’s Next?:

Westen and the team will not be heading to the final round in Las Vegas. Westen will actually be heading to Quebec next week to compete in the Quebec Arenacross Series.

As for the summer? Well, he has a choice to make between heading west to race the entire Jetwerx Outdoor Nationals or stay closer to home and make some money racing AX in Quebec and then catching the Nationals when the come east.

It’s still up in the air, but I think the smart money is on the latter option.

Congratulations on a solid first Supercross effort, Westen. Good luck with what comes next. You gave us all a reason to cheer.

Westen’s final thought, a la Jerry Springer about racing AMA Supercross: “When you think you’re going fast enough, you’re not fast enough.”