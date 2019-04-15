#197 Brock Leitner Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

As you probably know by now, Summerland, BC rider Brock Leitner was injured early this past weekend at Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series in Calgary, Alberta.

It was on the first lap of 250 Pro practice when he clipped a tuff block, fell, and got landed on by another rider, injuring his hip/pelvis area. He said he knew it was pretty bad when he had difficulty moving his leg.

What’s weird about this injury is that it came one year after his ACL knee surgery, to the day!

Brock was taken to the hospital in Calgary where they checked him out. They were told they were going to wait to see what the orthopedic surgeon had to say. Fortunately, it was determined he wouldn’t require surgery, so he is on his way home to heal.

He said he will be away from normal activity from 8-12 weeks after these 2 fractures in his pelvis heal.

What does this mean for the 21-year-old’s future? We’ll find out in a couple months. I do know he’s also a scratch golfer!

Take care, Brock.