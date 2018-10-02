$2 Tuesday | 2012 Edmonton National Recap with Guest Co-Host, Steve Matthes

By Billy Rainford

Since we’re running around today, dotting i’s and crossing t’s, getting ready to head to the MXON at Red Bud, here’s a $2 Tuesday look back at the 2012 Edmonton National at Castrol Raceway.

I went back to the old Vimeo video cache and found this round where Manitoba native and Las Vegas resident, Steve Matthes, stepped in as co-host to help out the “show.” James Lissimore was the man behind the camera. It was an all-start cast!

Check out the interviews later in the video, too. It’s always fun to look back.

2012 CMRC Canadian MX Nationals – Edmonton Recap from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.