2007 Suzuki RM250 Project Bike

2007 Suzuki RM250 Project Bike

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Darren Pilling

If you were around the sport during the mid-2000’s, the name “Pillow” will be very familiar to you. During the “naughts,” as they are called, MX Forum went head-to-head with any other motocross-related forum on the internet. It was unruly, nasty, pink, and often very informative!

Pillow’s real name is Darren Pilling and he lives in the Vancouver, BC area. He’s been involved in the sport for many years and can currently be found doing lift and levelling kits at his Truxxx business.

While MX Forum is still technically a thing, it’s mostly crickets over at www.mxforum.com. But that hasn’t stopped Darren from keeping his finger on the pulse of our sport.

He got in touch a few weeks ago and mentioned he wanted to start a bike project and see what he could do with his 2007 Suzuki RM250 2-stroke.

An old bike rebuild isn’t something I’ve done, personally, so I said we’d gladly keep tabs on his progress here on Direct Motocross and maybe even help out in any way we can along the way.

He’s now got the bike ripped apart and has rolled up his sleeves on this project. Here’s our first check-in with him:

Darren: So…it’s starting…dismantle time. 2007 RM250 getting modernized…hopefully, done in 2 weeks…

The 2007 Suzuki RM250 in its current form. (I know the most comments are going to come in about the van in the background…)

The bike was Chanse Lovells’ before this project got underway.

Updating the wheels is job 1.

Darren: 25 minutes later … hubs are cut out to be reused with Excel gold rims and heavy duty spokes. The hubs might weigh 2 pounds, way lighter than I expected…

Darren: Suspension is off ready to be sent out… (Not sure where he’s sending it)

So, that’s where we are right now. Spring comes a lot sooner in the Lower Mainland, and Darren has said he wants this project done in two weeks. It sounds a little lofty, but we’ll keep tabs on him and see how this things goes.