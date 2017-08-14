2017 Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship

Round# 2 – Moto 86 – Wingham Ontario For Immediate Release – Aug 14 It’s been a while since round one in early June and Enduro racers are anxious to get back to the race for the Championship. Round two is set to go this Saturday August 19th at Moto 86 in Wingham, Ontario. Course conditions are excellent and host George Macintosh has the tracks groomed to perfection. We ask that all competitors are on site by 9am so registration goes smoothly and the event starts on time. Moto 86 always has a great BBQ in the race pavilion after and lots of other fun activities on site for those staying overnight to compete in round two of CXCC East on Sunday. We ask people to support this excellent facility and buy lunch on premises. The National Cross Country on Sunday will be exciting and highly recommended for those youth riders looking to get their taste of bar to bar race action. There is camping on site so it’s a great opportunity to bring the whole family and make it a weekend double header of race action. The Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship is for riders 18 years of age and under. All skill levels and bike sizes are welcome as there is a class for all. There is no race license, or license plates required to compete so if you are looking to try out off-road motorcycle racing or you have been racing for a while but never tried Enduro Competition, this is a great opportunity. For more information and directions to Moto 86, please visit www.worldendurocanada.com

See you on Saturday!