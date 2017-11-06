2017 Mini Major by Seven Webcast | Canadian #43 Noah Viney Wins!

A new race on the calendar is the Transworld MX Mini Major by Seven that took place at Milestone MX over the weekend.

The event was broadcast live and if you have 6 hours and 50 minutes to kill, you can watch all of the final motos on the webcast archive.

However, if you’re interested in seeing how our young Canadian who now calls Morgan Hill, California, home did, you can check his final motos out here:

65 Open (9-11) 1-1-1 1st — 24:30

85 (8-11) 3-5-6 6th — 1:29:00

65 (9-11) 7-1-1 2nd — 2:19:00

85/150 Open (8-12) 5-3-5 5th — 3:12:00