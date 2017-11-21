2017 Mini O’s | SX Tuesday

2017 Mini O’s | SX Tuesday

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Jeff McConkey and Bigwave

First off, let us say thank you to these folks who are helping out with this latest motocross road trip:

After getting the go-ahead to drive Monday Morning, Jeff and I jumped into the DMX Van and pointed it south and made it to Gatorback Cycle Park faster than I’ve ever done it before.

The 2017 Thor Winter Olympics event is bigger and busier than I’ve ever seen it. Rigs are parked as far as you can see and then they opened a section I’ve never seen needed before…and then they rented space off a neighbour and parked people there! This is a great sign for the sport, people!

We’ve got a solid contingent of Canadians racing here this year, too. We drove all night and showed up at the track at around 8:30 this morning, so we were a little groggy but did our best to get parked, pitted, and over to the Supercross track.

Speaking of parking, although they don’t officially have handicapped parking on site, they were nice enough to direct us to a pretty plum spot near the gate to set up and it really helped a lot for me to get to and from the actual track on my crutch. Thank you.

Anyway, today was mostly qualifying and gate pick day on the track. The weather stayed nice right until they got those finished. Unfortunately for those who had to go to an LCQ, it started pouring and they were left with a very slick track to negotiate. I know a few Canadians didn’t make it through in all their classes, but most did pretty well.

Here’s a closer look at some of the action from Tuesday on the SX track:

Full results can be found at: http://wintero.escoremx.com/class.asp?s=&c=&e=114