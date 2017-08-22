2017 Monster Energy MXGP of USA Hosts A Full Schedule of Entertainment and Special Events!

Tickets range from multi-day general admission passes starting Thursday, to Sunday-only main event tickets at $40 for adults, $20 kids (6-11). Several VIP upgrade opportunities are available in limited quantities, as well as pit pass and camping options. The MXGP of USA will take to American soil on Labor Day weekend, September 2 and 3. To purchase a ticket, click HERE.
The unique four-day event, taking place on Labor Day weekend, will feature the world’s fastest racers as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross teams take on the FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP teams.
The weekend begins on Friday, September 1, with the first round of the 35th Florida Gold Cup Series for amateur racers. Gates open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, with MXGP bikes taking to the track starting at 10:45 a.m. for practice – start tests, timed qualifying and qualifying races will follow. Amateur racing will continue Saturday night with Supercross qualifying.
In conjunction to the on-track activities, “Big Games on the Big Screen” will be taking place where fans can take a break from the two-wheeled action to catch some of the hottest football games going on at the same time such as Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman, Florida vs. Michigan and Florida State vs. Alabama on Saturday.
Racing picks back up on Saturday, September 2 with MXGP MX2 Race 1 at 12:15, MXGP Race 1 at 1:15, and second motos at 3:20 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. Amateur racing will continue after Sunday’s main events. An open ride day will wrap-up the weekend on Monday, September 4.
For additional information on the MXGP of USA visit the official website at www.mxgpusa.com or call (304) 284-0101. Also follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagramaccounts for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.