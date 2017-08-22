2017 Monster Energy MXGP of USA Hosts A Full Schedule of Entertainment and Special Events!

The unique four-day event, taking place on Labor Day weekend, will feature the world’s fastest racers as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross teams take on the FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP teams. The weekend begins on Friday, September 1, with the first round of the 35th Florida Gold Cup Series for amateur racers. Gates open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, with MXGP bikes taking to the track starting at 10:45 a.m. for practice – start tests, timed qualifying and qualifying races will follow. Amateur racing will continue Saturday night with Supercross qualifying. WW Motocross Park. Get your tickets at www.MXGPusa.com