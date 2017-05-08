2017 Motopark Cup Information.

2017 New Era Motopark Cup Live Race Results The New Era Motopark Cup, #mpcup, takes place over four rounds. Round 1 May 20, Round 2 May 21, Round 3 July 1, and Round 4 July 2. Friday practice before each weekend is 10am to 4pm. Practice will also run on the Monday after from 10am to 6pm. Practice fee is $35. IMPORTANT NOTES TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, MORE INFORMATION BELOW.

NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the 2017 New Era Motopark Cup. No membership or licensing fees required to race. CAMPING AND ADMISSION All Motopark’s serviced sites are booked. There’s lots of primitive camping available, no reservation required. Primitive camping is $20 for the first night and $10 each additional. Adult admission is $15 for the weekend. 12 and Under admission is $10 for the weekend. Kids 5 and under are free. If you’re camping prior to Saturday and/or attending just one day you’re required to pay for the weekend. If you leave before 7pm Saturday night you’ll receive a refund at the front gate. GATE STAFF WILL REMOVE YOUR WRIST BAND AND ISSUE YOU YOUR REFUND. NO WRIST BAND, NO REFUND. No refunds will be issued after 7:00pm Saturday. AWARDS, PRIZES AND GIVEAWAYS New Era, Canadian Tire (Southdown Rd. Mississauga), Fox, Mike Jackson GM (Collingwood), Tigwell Motorsports (Owen Sound), Tohatsu, Dundas Auto Body (Cambridge) and Rockstar are stepping up each weekend to support all of our amateur classes. May 20 & 21 – New Era Swag Bag giveaway, one for the first 400 racers (1 per rider).

July 1 – New Era Cap giveaway, one for the first 300 racers (1 per rider). HOLESHOT AWARDS Saturday May 20 & July 1, round 1 and 3, Canadian Tire, and Mike Jackson GM will be giving away holeshot awards during the first moto on each track. A Main Track class holeshot will win you $50, and a Mini Track class holeshot will win you $25. MP CUP AWARD (optional) Motopark is proud to announce the MP Cup award in 6 divisions, 50cc, 65cc, Supermini, Ladies, Junior, Intermediate. To win an MP Cup, use the total points from two classes from each round to win your division. One of the two classes is a mandatory class used as a tie breaker. Riders may ride 3 classes but can only use points from the mandatory class and one of the other two classes. The third class can be used as a backup. Mandatory Cup Class: 50cc GP

65cc GP

Supermini

Ladies A

Open Junior

Open Intermediate SUPERMINI SERIES AWARD Fox and Shift will be giving away a helmet to the Supermini Champion (Separate from the MP Cup Award). VENDORS VILLAGE There will be a vendors area in front of the main building throughout the weekend. As well we will be running a flea market with lots of discounted used gear and parts in front of the shop. THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffin’s and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark. Hours below; Friday 8:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 7:00am – 7:00pm (Serving dinner from 6:00pm – 7:00pm)

Sunday 7:00am – 5:00pm

Monday 8:00am – 5:00pm PIT BIKES No pit bikes are allowed at Motopark on race days. Golf Karts are to be driven by licensed adults only, passengers must be seated. Race bikes may be driven to the starting line. First gear only. No motorized vehicle of any kind to be ridden in the spectator/vendors/sign in area in front of the restaurant. Pit bikes are allowed in the pit bike relay race Saturday night. GATE HOURS The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 12 p.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11 p.m. Security will also be on duty. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate. No Fireworks, please don’t bring any fireworks. We will provide a fireworks show Saturday night. ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event. Pre-registering costs an additional $2 per transaction (not per entry). Main track classes, have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders. If you’re pre-registering and racing both days, you’ll need to register separately for each round.

Pre register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/ (Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line or head up to Off-Road Cafe and sign the waiver. Then you’ll receive a wrist band the proves you signed the waiver.) TRANSPONDERS TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED.

Mini track classes will not be using transponders.

All main track classes will be using transponders.

You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.

Buy one from MyLaps – buy a transponder. SCHEDULE Friday 10:00am – 4:00pm, open practice, $35.

Friday 7:00pm – 9:00pm, early race sign in.

Saturday 7:00am – 8:30am, race sign in.

Saturday 8:30am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING.

Saturday 9:00am, practice starts.

Saturday 10:30am approximately, racing starts.

Saturday 6:00pm, Motopark Saturday night BBQ, $15 tax included.

Saturday 7:00pm, paintball ($25 for gear and a full gun, extra balls are $10 per 100)

Saturday 10:15pm, fireworks show.

Sunday 7:00am – 8:30am, race sign in.

Sunday 8:40am, riders meeting.

Sunday 9:00am, practice starts.

Sunday 10:30am approximately, racing starts.

Monday 10:00am – 6:00pm, open practice, $35. SPECIAL EVENTS Saturday evening, May 20th, Scavenger Hunt (up to the age of 14)

Saturday evening, May 20th, Pit Bike Relay Race (groups of 10)

Saturday evening, May 20th, Cornhole and MP-Pong in the Marketplace paddock

Saturday evening, July 1, **special event** (more details soon)

Saturday evening, July 1, Cornhole and MP-Pong in the Marketplace paddock. OTHER INFO Firewood, head up to the front gate, $10 a grain bag full.

Fireworks, you can donate all fireworks at the front gate, for our Saturday night fireworks show. NO FIREWORKS ALLOWED IN PITS. We will provide a professional fireworks show at 10:15pm

Paintball, $30 for gear and a full gun, gun refills are $15. Games will happen after racing, sign up for paintball at the Off-Road Café. RATES GATE ADMISSION Adults, single day: $10

Adults, weekend: $15

12 and under, single day: $7

12 and under, weekend: $10

5 and under: Free PRIMITIVE CAMPING One Night: $20

Two Nights: $30

Three Nights: $40

Additional Nights: $10 MAIN TRACK RACE ENTRY FEE PER DAY One class: $35

Two classes: $65

Three classes: $85 MINI TRACK RACE ENTRY FEE PER DAY One class: $25

Two class: $45 CLASSES Mini Track 50 Pee Wee (4-6) 50 Pee Wee (7-8) 50cc GP 65cc B Beginner Four-stroke Diva Mini GP (50cc / 65cc Open)

Main Track 65cc Pee Wee (7 – 9) 65cc Pee Wee (10 – 11) 65cc GP 85cc (7-11) 85cc (12-16) Super Mini Ladies A Ladies B 250 Beginner Open Beginner 250 Junior 450 Junior Open Junior Open Intermediate (100% prize purse) MP Cup Open (minimum ability intermediate, 200% prize purse) School Boy (13 – 17) Youth 14 to 24 (Beginner / Junior) Youth 14 to 24 (Intermediate / Pro, 100% prize purse) Vet 25+ (Beginner / Junior) Vet 25+ (Intermediate / Pro, 100% prize purse) Vet 35+ (50% prize purse) Vet 45+ (50% prize purse)

