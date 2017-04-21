Beginning in March, Amateur National Qualifier (ANQs) races spread across eleven regions throughout Canada, wrapping up in June. Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2017 CMA/FIM North America Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion or for just the fun of competing with Canada’s finest motocross athletes.

Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the TransCan pre-entry procedure.

ALL events are assigned and results are harvested from respective club websites and tallied by Tite Racing Promotions.

Regional ANQ Event Schedule

Vancouver Island – GNC Allocation (2)

March 25-26.2017 Westshore Mx Park, Victoria BC

BC – GNC Allocation (3)

April 15/16 2017 Popkum Motorsport Park

April 29/30.2017 Kelowna Mx Park

May 27/28.2017 Penticton Mx Park

Alberta North (ADRA)- GNC Allocation (2)

May 20/21.2017 at Valiant Memorial, Fort McMurray

Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3)

May 7.2017 Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)

May 21/22.2017 Medicine Hat (Medicine Hat MX park)

Saskatchewan – GNC Allocation (2)

May 14.2017 Assiniboia, SK

June 4.2017 Weyburn, SK

Contact: Saskatchewan Motorsport Assoc. www.saskmotocross.com

Manitoba – GNC Allocation (2)

May 28.2017 ZIR Zhoda

June 4.2017 Melita

June 11.2017 McNabb Valley MX

Contact: Manitoba Motocross Assoc. www.manitobamotocross.com

Northern Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)

May 27.2017 Atikokan

Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)

May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park

South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10)

April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Motopark

May 7.2017 Muttco

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway

Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)

April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Cochrane

May 7.2017 Muttco

May 27.2017 Sand Del Lee – MX101

May 28.2017 Sand Del Lee – MX101

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway

Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)

May 28.201 Deschambault

June 4.2017 Thetford-Mines

Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)

May 6.2017 Riverglade, NB

May 21.2017 Mill Hill, NS

Racer Alert

The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.

Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 23rd they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions.

Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that the Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.

Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry ($100+HST) rather than the ‘Early Bird Pre-entry’ rate ($85+HST). Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.

Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 1st for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.