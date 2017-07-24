For immediate release – July 24, 2017 8:00am

The 2017 Walton TransCan Motocross Grand National Championships, scheduled for August 16-20, 2017 is cancelled effective immediately.

This is due to an unfortunate combination of circumstances including, but not limited to, the uncertain financial viability of the event for this year and the inability to resolve management disagreements regarding the operation of Tite Racing Promotions Inc.

The support of CMA/FIM North America, sponsors, riders and sports fans is recognised and appreciated and has made this decision a difficult one to arrive at. But, without full confidence in our ability to maintain the quality and integrity of the TransCan as the preeminent event of its kind we have elected to suspend plans for 2017. The impending future of the Motocross Grand National Championships continues to be discussed, reimagined and recreated for 2018 in order to maintain the distinction, honour and pride of being a Canadian Motocross Grand National Champion.

Full refunds for pre-entry will be available through the online PayPal account. Anyone experiencing issues is directed to contact Mark Perrin, TRP race entry and PayPal account administrator.

Mark@motocrosscanada.ca

Mark@mpisportmanagement.com

Cell 519-384-1067

This is a devastating development for everyone involved in this cherished event. For 25 years this event has been a point of pride for the community of Walton, Huron County, Walton Raceway and motocross enthusiasts across Canada. We will continue our commitment to ensuring proper and professional succession in the growth of motocross.

Brett Lee

Brett@motocrosscanada.ca