2018 Amsoil Arenacross | #184 Tanner Ward | LCQ

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #184 Tanner Ward and his Team Carey Thor KTM at round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Series in Dayton, Ohio.

Saturday, January 6, 2018

Nutter Center

Dayton, Ohio