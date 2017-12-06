2018 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F Media Launch | Photo Gallery

By Billy Rainford

When we got the invitation to head to California and check out the 2018 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F Media Launch we jumped at the chance. With the weather starting to hit the deep freeze back home, a trip to palm trees is always nice.

The teams who will be representing the orange brand were at the new KTM test track that sits, literally, 30 seconds from their head office front doors.

The bike is all-new and it was great to listen to some of the people involved with the development of the bike.

Here’s a Photo Gallery of the day at the track with KTM North America.