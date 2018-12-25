2018 Favourite Photos | Deschambault Round 8

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year again when we look back over the calendar year, hand out awards and go over some of our favourite moments. As a would-be photographer, here’s my favourite photo(s) from Round 8 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

Round 8 at Deschambault was the only round I missed in 2018. After the previous week in Moncton, I headed south to catch the Loretta Lynn’s amateur championship. Summer Denzler stepped up and took the race photos for DMX at this round.

Joey Crown was on the podium at 6 of the 9 rounds in 2018. The only rider who was up there more often was eventual champion Jess Pettis (7 of 9).

Joey took the win the previous week at Riverglade and then, with his 3-1 overall in Deschambault, he got himself within striking distance of the title at the final round in Walton.

He would come up a little short at Round 9 and finish the series 13-points behind Pettis to take 2nd overall, but made the final round exciting for the fans.

Joey is now at the top of the list to replace Cameron McAdoo on the Club MX Trader’s East Coast 250 SX team in 2019.