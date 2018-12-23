2018 Favourite Photos | Gopher Dunes Round 6

2018 Favourite Photos | Gopher Dunes Round 6

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year again when we look back over the calendar year, hand out awards and go over some of our favourite moments. As a would-be photographer, here’s my favourite photo(s) from Round 6 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

It’s the same every year — some riders look forward to the challenges that Gopher Dunes brings while others just try to get through the round and live to race another day.

The track that sits just outside Tillsonburg, Ontario, in the town called Courtland is known around the industry as the toughest track in North America. Combine the usually hot and humid temperature with bottomless beach sand, and you’ve got the ingredients for a tough day, year after year.

Two things happened this year, one in the 250 class and one in the 450 class, so we’ll talk about both here.

250 Class

Defending 250 champion Shawn Maffenbeier knows how to win a championship. He knows you need to be consistent and finish. Unfortunately, a mechanical took him out of the 2nd moto at Gopher Dunes and he lost the points lead, heading east.

He worked his way up to 2nd in the first moto and then fell early in moto 2 and was charging his way toward the front when disaster truck.

On lap 11 he was out. His 2-DNF put him back in 22nd overall, but, more importantly, dropped him from the points lead, a lead he’d never get back.

450 Class

#5 Tyler Medaglia is a 2-time 250 Canadian champion. Believe it or not, he also won the overall in the 450 class at Gopher Dunes way back in 2008! More surprising is that he hadn’t won another 450 overall since that day.

He worked his way to 4-1 motos this year and ended up on the top step of the podium. When asked where this win ranked amongst his many accomplishments, he answered, “Right at the freaking top!” It was a pretty cool moment for the father of 3.

On to Riverglade in Moncton, NB…

Honorable mention: #15 Jess Pettis had a perfect day. He was quickest in qualifying, he got both holeshots, and he won both motos. I’m calling that a “Rollerball Hat Trick.” He won the 2nd moto by 45 seconds, folks!