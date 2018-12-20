2018 Favourite Photos | Minnedosa Round 4

2018 Favourite Photos | Minnedosa Round 4

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year again when we look back over the calendar year, hand out awards and go over some of our favourite moments. As a would-be photographer, here’s my favourite photo(s) from Round 4 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

Like I always say, sometimes you just have to be there. Experiencing and capturing special moments in Canadian Motocross is what keeps me going to all these races. Sure, we could pay someone to shoot the photos for DMX, but that’s just not the same, and doing that is just not why I got into this in the first place — I need to experience these moments for myself.

We were at McNabb Valley in Minnedosa, Manitoba, for the first time this past season. By all accounts, the riders really liked this track. The pits were nicely manicured, as was the spectacular track.

For this round, I’m going to go ahead and choose 2 favourites:

Saskatchewan racer Kennedy Lutz is easily one of the fastest women rider we’ve ever seen, in Canada or anywhere for that matter. She almost won every moto in the west and took another title. What makes this a little different from her other dominating performances is that this may have been her last.

She has said she’s hung up the leathers and when she went up on stage at this final round of the 2018 Women’s West series, the emotions caught up with her and she had a hard time holding them o r the tears in. It was great.

If this is the end, congratulations on a stellar career, Kennedy.

What a race #12 Dylan Wright and #1 Shawn Maffenbeier were having in that 2nd 250 moto! It was clean and it was close.

Unfortunately, Dylan had a mechanical and took a DNF. GDR team guy Matt Bannon was there to console Dylan who showed some next level class and cheered Shawn on when he came around on the next lap. It was definitely one of the coolest moments of the summer for me.

Between these two things, like I always say, sometimes you just have to be there…