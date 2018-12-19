2018 Favourite Photos | Prince George Round 3

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year again when we look back over the calendar year, hand out awards and go over some of our favourite moments. As a would-be photographer, here’s my favourite photo from round 3 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

John Meaney was shooting our racing photos at round 3 in Prince George. I was in charge of the video highlights and ‘Faces at the Races’ shots. John wasn’t in position to get a shot of what happened to #15 Jess Pettis in moto 1, but I caught it in video.

This is definitely NOT a good photo, however, I’m looking for the capturing of “special moments” that happened at these rounds of the 2018 season, so I’m using this screen grab for my choice.

Like I said, not a good photo but it forced Jess into a first moto DNF. He came back to grab 2nd in moto 2, but it kept him off the podium.

The top riders all had their share of issues throughout the season, and this was Jess’s turn here in his home town. The crowd was definitely not super Dungey pumped to see their favourite son slow to a halt on the final lap while running in 2nd place behind #12 Dylan Wright.