2018 Favourite Photos | Sand Del Lee Round 5

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year again when we look back over the calendar year, hand out awards and go over some of our favourite moments. As a would-be photographer, here’s my favourite photo(s) from Round 5 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

For starters, it was great to have Sand Del Lee back on the schedule. In the past, the argument was that tracks were left off the schedule due to their distance to population density. Well, Sand Del Lee is a short drive from our Nation’s Capitol – Ottawa – so that reason never did hold water.

Not only that, the track has got to be one of the most fun to ride on the circuit! Anyway, it’s back and I’m glad.

Round 5 is the start of the eastern swing of the series and there are usually quite a few new faces on the line. One such face was the career #4 of Jeremy Medaglia.

Jeremy has been around the sport forever and is a member of the the Royal Medaglias. It was a shame when he had to step away from the sport to get his health sorted out. In fact, I didn’t really think we’d ever see him on the line again.

Fortunately, I was wrong.

Jeremy got picked up for a trial ride on the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team to replace the injured #800 of Mike Alessi.

The team wasn’t putting too much pressure on Jeremy’s performance. They know he can ride fast and just wanted to see him do his best…which would, of course, be a very decent showing.

The problem was the pressure Jeremy had placed on himself. He didn’t want to go out and let himself and the team down. He expects a lot from himself.

Jeremy was a few seconds off the leaders on his lap times and finished 7-9 for 9th overall. He was happy to be at the track but didn’t like moving backwards in the motos.

He started the 2nd moto up in 3rd place but moved his way back to 9th at the flag as his lap times lengthened. Again, he expects more from himself.

He also raced the Riverglade round before bowing out for the rest of the summer.

It was nice to see him at the races and with a smile on his face…for the short while it lasted.

Jeremy has been working to get himself back to 100% healthy again and we wish him luck.

I haven’t spoken to Jeremy in quite a while and will be sure to touch base with him in the new year to see what his plans are.

For all these reasons, I’m picking these shots of Jeremy Medaglia as my memory from Round 5 at Sand Del Lee.