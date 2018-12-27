2018 Favourite Photos | Walton Round 9

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year again when we look back over the calendar year, hand out awards and go over some of our favourite moments. As a would-be photographer, here’s my favourite photo(s) from Round 9 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

For this round, there were a lot of things going on to keep an eye on. I wasn’t able to focus on just one, so I thought we’d just post the highlight video we did for the final round at Walton Raceway. Plus, it’s kind of a holiday week before things get crazy when Supercross starts, so I’m taking it a little easy.

I could have picked #66 Marco Cannella being up front in both 250 motos, #335 Joey Crown crashing at the start of moto 1 to kill his shot at the title, #15 Jess Pettis winning his first outdoor championship, or #45 Colton Facciotti winning his 5th. There were too many things going on, so let’s just watch the video.

The guy who does the voice-over on these videos is a little shaky, but he gets the job done…