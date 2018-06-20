2018 Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship

For Immediate Release – June 19, 2018 Round #2 of the Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship is only a couple of weeks away and we hope all off road racers 18 years of age and under are ready. This is a new venue located near Loretto, Ontario, on the edge of the Hockley Valley. With two well-groomed motocross tracks and entertaining woods trails, this will be an event not to miss. Please note that the Enduro is Sunday, July 8th but the Saturday is going to be available for on site camping and a special event for riders with details to follow very soon. We encourage as many folks to come out the day before in the afternoon to check out the course and take part in the pre-event fun. For event details and exact address, always look to www.worldendurocanada.com where news is posted. While you are there, make sure you sign up for email news blasts so you don’t miss any breaking news and additional event details. You can always email directly with any questions you may have. Stay tuned and see you in Loretto July 7 & 8! Wolfgang Wiesner – Kyle Bichard

Event organizing team