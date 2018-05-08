2018 Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship

For Immediate Release – May 8, 2018 After a successful 2017 season, World Enduro Canada is back with the Kawasaki Ontario Enduro Championship for 2018 with some exciting changes and new locations. This series is specifically designed to introduce young riders, 18 years of age and under, into off-road motorcycle racing in a safe and controlled environment. Experienced and novice racers are challenged to set the best times against the clock in various types of terrain. If you know someone who is thinking about starting competitive riding, this is the best opportunity. Round #1 will be on June 3rd at The Mohawk Inn and Conference Centre in Campbellville centrally located and just off Highway 401. This new venue boasts an excellent restaurant, hotel facilities and KOA Campground. The Mohawk is well known for supporting motorcycle events and has been the host for such events as the Overland Adventure Rally, The Grand Prix de Mud and Grand Prix de Snow. Round #2 will be on July 7th and takes place at another new venue near Loretto near the Hockley Valley. This amazing property will feature large terrain changes, well groomed motocross track and extensive trails. This location is easy to get to and will offer camping onsite. Round #3 & #4 will take place on October 6 & 7 in Meaford at the home of series sponsor Knott Construction. The 2017 series finale and double-header weekend was such a great success, we just had to do it again. The Knott Family were gracious hosts and the course was excellent in both directions. Expect some new trails for this year’s event and a few surprises. Two Wheel Motorsports supported racers, Kyle Bichard and Wolfgang Wiesner, will be at every round assisting new riders as well as those with experience with understanding rules, bike set up, and riding tips. We thank Series Sponsors Kawasaki Canada, FXR, Knott Construction and Two Wheel Motorsport for all their help. Please watch www.worldendurocanada.com for details on these events as we get closer race season.