2018 New Era Vet National – Saturday September 29
This is Motopark’s 47th Anniversary and our last race weekend of 2018. It’s a double header race weekend. The Vet National on Saturday September 29 and AMO racing on Sunday September 30. Motopark and a number of our members are putting on a Pot-Luck Dinner. The pot-luck takes place in the front paddock Saturday after the races.
For more info on the September 30 AMO Race go to www.amoracing.com
VET CAMP SEPTEMBER 27
HOURS: 9am to 4:30pm.
ACCOMMODATION: Camping is also included for those wishing to stay on the property. A hotel or bunkhouse room may be available to rent.
Single bunks in shared rooms will be avaialble on Wednesday and Thursday night, $20 per night. (sleeping bag and pillow is required for these rooms). You can contact us for more information.
The Vet Motocross Camp is great for all riders and ability levels. On Thursday morning, we separate riders in to two different groups based ability.
PRICE: $200 (all inclusive food package $15, includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner)
SCHEDULE:
Thursday:
- 9:00am: 20 minute warmup moto & lap times
- 9:30am: Lesson 1, body position, braking, and flat corners
- 10:30am: Lesson 2, Cornering
- 11:30am: Lesson 3, Cornering
- 12:00pm: Lunch break
- 1:00pm: 20 minute moto
- 1:30pm: Lesson 4, Passing
- 2:30pm: Lesson 5, Starts
- 3:30pm: Lesson 6, Jumping
- 4:30pm: End of instructor supervision
SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK
- Thursday September 27 – 8:00am to 9:00pm – Vet Camp Sign in.
- Thursday September 27 – 9:00am to 4:30pm – Vet Camp
- Thursday September 27 – 10am to 6pm – Open Practice
- Friday September 28 – Vet Camp Rain Date
- Friday September 28 – 10:00am to 4:00pm – Open practice
- Friday September 28 – 7:00pm to 9:00pm – Early Vet National sign in
- Saturday September 29- 7:00am – 8:30am, race sign in
- Saturday September 29- 8:30am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING
- Saturday September 29- 9:00am, race practice starts
- Saturday September 29 – Pot Luck Dinner
- Sunday September 30 – AMO Racing
THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ
The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffin’s and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark.
Dinner will be available at the Off Road Cafe each evening. Full service is available in the Restaurant at the following hours:
- Monday 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Closed
- Closed
- Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Saturday 7:00am – 5:00pm
- Saturday 6:00pm – Pot Luck Dinner
- Sunday 7:00am – 5:00pm
IMPORTANT NOTES
TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, (MORE INFORMATION BELOW).
NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the Vet National. No membership or licensing fees required to race.
GATE HOURS
The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 11:00pm and 7:00am. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11:00pm.
Security will be on duty and Motopark has a number of video security systems on the property. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate. There is no beer tent at Motopark. Firewood is available at the main gate which is staffed 24 hours Thursday through Saturday.
CAMPING AND HOTELS
All Motopark’s serviced sites and hotel rooms are booked for this special event. Local hotels to contact include the Key Motel in Chatsworth (10 min) 519-794-2350, In Owen Sound (20 min), Inn on 6th, 519 376-3510, Quality Inn 519-376-1551. There are other Hotels in Owen Sound. There is lots of primitive camping available. Any vehicles arriving after 11:00pm will have to wait until morning to park so as not to disturb the campground. Generators must be shut off by 11:00pm for the same reason.
REGISTRATION
Sign in for the Vet National can be done online or at the scoring trailer at the finish line from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Friday and 7:00am to 8:30am Saturday morning.
VET NATIONAL ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION
Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/ (Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line check in and sign a waiver.)
Main track classes, have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders. Online registration closes at 2:00pm on Friday October 6.
Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event.
TRANSPONDERS
- TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED.
- 50cc GP does not require transponders.
- Vintage classes do not require a transponder.
- main track classes will be using transponders.
- You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.
- Buy one from MyLaps – buy a transponder.
BIKE NUMBERS
Bike numbers are mandatory. If you do not have bike numbers you can purchase from Motopark. A limited number of numbers are available for purchase.
PAINTBALL
Fort Moto paintball will be open Friday and Saturday. The fee is $25 per player and includes a mask, gun and a hopper of balls. Commander Jeff will officiate at all games. To register you can sign up in the registration area in the Off-Road Café.
OTHER INFO
- Firewood, head up to the front gate, $10 a grain bag full.
- No Fireworks. PLEASE DON’T BRING ANY FIREWORKS.
PIT BIKES
No pit bikes are allowed at Motopark on race days. Golf Karts are to be driven by licensed adults only, passengers must be seated. Race bikes may be driven to the starting line. First gear only. No motorized vehicle of any kind to be ridden in the spectator/vendors/sign in area in front of the restaurant.
RATES
Gate Admission:
- $20 per person for the weekend ($10 per day, you will receive a $10 refund at the front gate if you leave Saturday).
- 8 and under free.
Primitive camping fees per vehicle:
$20 the first night and $10 each additional night.
Practice Fee:
- Practice fee is $35 per day.
Race Entry Fee:
- $40 per class (2 moto format)
Sign up for the race in the black Motopark trailer by the finish line.
CLASSES
Vet National Classes
- Women 25+
- Vet 25+ B
- Vet 25+ A
- Vet 30+
- Vet 35+
- Vet 40+ B
- Vet 40+ A
- Vet 45+
- Vet 50+
- Vet 60+
Vintage National Classes (no transponder required)
- Vintage
- Heritage
- EVO
There are different classes based on the year of the bike. The Vintage Class is pre-1975 (short travel suspension). The Heritage Class is vintage bikes 1975 to 1982 (long travel suspension no disc brakes). The EVO Class is vintage bikes 1983 to 1995.
Vet National Support Classes
- 50cc Pee Wee GP (4 – 8) (no transponder required)
- 65cc Pee Wee GP (7 – 11)
- Supermini (9 – 16)
- Ladies B (105cc to 250cc 2-stroke, 150 to 250 4-stroke)
- Open Beginner
- Open Junior
- Open Int/Pro