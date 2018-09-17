2018 New Era Vet National – Saturday September 29

2018 New Era Vet National – Saturday September 29

This is Motopark’s 47th Anniversary and our last race weekend of 2018. It’s a double header race weekend. The Vet National on Saturday September 29 and AMO racing on Sunday September 30. Motopark and a number of our members are putting on a Pot-Luck Dinner. The pot-luck takes place in the front paddock Saturday after the races.

For more info on the September 30 AMO Race go to www.amoracing.com

​VET CAMP SEPTEMBER 27

HOURS: 9am to 4:30pm.

ACCOMMODATION: Camping is also included for those wishing to stay on the property. A hotel or bunkhouse room may be available to rent.

Single bunks in shared rooms will be avaialble on Wednesday and Thursday night, $20 per night. (sleeping bag and pillow is required for these rooms). You can contact us for more information.

The Vet Motocross Camp is great for all riders and ability levels. On Thursday morning, we separate riders in to two different groups based ability.

PRICE: $200 (all inclusive food package $15, includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

SCHEDULE:

Thursday:

9:00am: 20 minute warmup moto & lap times

9:30am: Lesson 1, body position, braking, and flat corners

10:30am: Lesson 2, Cornering

11:30am: Lesson 3, Cornering

12:00pm: Lunch break

1:00pm: 20 minute moto

1:30pm: Lesson 4, Passing

2:30pm: Lesson 5, Starts

3:30pm: Lesson 6, Jumping

4:30pm: End of instructor supervision

​​

SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK

Thursday September 27 – 8:00am to 9:00pm – Vet Camp Sign in.

Thursday September 27 – 9:00am to 4:30pm – Vet Camp

Thursday September 27 – 10am to 6pm – Open Practice

Friday September 28 – Vet Camp Rain Date

Friday September 28 – 10:00am to 4:00pm – Open practice

Friday September 28 – 7:00pm to 9:00pm – Early Vet National sign in

Saturday September 29- 7:00am – 8:30am, race sign in

Saturday September 29- 8:30am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING

Saturday September 29- 9:00am, race practice starts

Saturday September 29 – Pot Luck Dinner

Sunday September 30 – AMO Racing

​THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ

The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffin’s and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark.

Dinner will be available at the Off Road Cafe each evening. Full service is available in the Restaurant at the following hours:

Monday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Closed

Closed

Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 7:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 6:00pm – Pot Luck Dinner

Sunday 7:00am – 5:00pm

​IMPORTANT NOTES

TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, (MORE INFORMATION BELOW).

NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the Vet National. No membership or licensing fees required to race.

​GATE HOURS

The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 11:00pm and 7:00am. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11:00pm.

Security will be on duty and Motopark has a number of video security systems on the property. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate. There is no beer tent at Motopark. Firewood is available at the main gate which is staffed 24 hours Thursday through Saturday.

​CAMPING AND HOTELS

All Motopark’s serviced sites and hotel rooms are booked for this special event. Local hotels to contact include the Key Motel in Chatsworth (10 min) 519-794-2350, In Owen Sound (20 min), Inn on 6th, 519 376-3510, Quality Inn 519-376-1551. There are other Hotels in Owen Sound. There is lots of primitive camping available. Any vehicles arriving after 11:00pm will have to wait until morning to park so as not to disturb the campground. Generators must be shut off by 11:00pm for the same reason.

​REGISTRATION

Sign in for the Vet National can be done online or at the scoring trailer at the finish line from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Friday and 7:00am to 8:30am Saturday morning.

​VET NATIONAL ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION

Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/ (Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line check in and sign a waiver.)

Main track classes, have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders. Online registration closes at 2:00pm on Friday October 6.

Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event.

​TRANSPONDERS

TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED.

50cc GP does not require transponders.

Vintage classes do not require a transponder.

main track classes will be using transponders.

You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.

Buy one from MyLaps – buy a transponder.​

​BIKE NUMBERS

Bike numbers are mandatory. If you do not have bike numbers you can purchase from Motopark. A limited number of numbers are available for purchase.

​PAINTBALL

Fort Moto paintball will be open Friday and Saturday. The fee is $25 per player and includes a mask, gun and a hopper of balls. Commander Jeff will officiate at all games. To register you can sign up in the registration area in the Off-Road Café.

​OTHER INFO

Firewood, head up to the front gate, $10 a grain bag full.

No Fireworks. PLEASE DON’T BRING ANY FIREWORKS.

​PIT BIKES

No pit bikes are allowed at Motopark on race days. Golf Karts are to be driven by licensed adults only, passengers must be seated. Race bikes may be driven to the starting line. First gear only. No motorized vehicle of any kind to be ridden in the spectator/vendors/sign in area in front of the restaurant.

​RATES

Gate Admission:

$20 per person for the weekend ($10 per day, you will receive a $10 refund at the front gate if you leave Saturday).

8 and under free.

Primitive camping fees per vehicle:

$20 the first night and $10 each additional night.

Practice Fee:

Practice fee is $35 per day.

Race Entry Fee:

$40 per class (2 moto format)

Sign up for the race in the black Motopark trailer by the finish line.

​CLASSES

Vet National Classes

Women 25+

Vet 25+ B

Vet 25+ A

Vet 30+

Vet 35+

Vet 40+ B

Vet 40+ A

Vet 45+

Vet 50+

Vet 60+

Vintage National Classes (no transponder required)

Vintage

Heritage

EVO

There are different classes based on the year of the bike. The Vintage Class is pre-1975 (short travel suspension). The Heritage Class is vintage bikes 1975 to 1982 (long travel suspension no disc brakes). The EVO Class is vintage bikes 1983 to 1995.

Vet National Support Classes