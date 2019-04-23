2018 Promation Corduroy Enduro Full Movie | Bellistic TV

2018 Promation Corduroy Enduro Full Movie | Bellistic TV

If you’ve ever been curious about what is called “Canada’s Toughest Race!” here’s your chance to watch a fully-edited movie version of the 2018 Corduroy Enduro by Mike Bell and the gang over at Bellistic TV. Check it out.

The 2019 event is scheduled for September 20, 21, 22.

Corduroy Enduro Full Movie – with Special Guest commentator David Knight. Enjoy the Bellistic Race Coverage of the 2018 Promation Corduroy Enduro Presented by GP Bikes – as Premiered at the Gem Movie Theatre, Keswick ON, January 13, 2019. Commentators Pat Gonsalves with Blair Sharpless & Frank Wood with special guest David Knight. The Corduroy Enduro is a Registered Trademark of the British Empire Motor Club.