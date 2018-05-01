2018 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship 

2018 Sponsors

For Immediate Release – April 30, 2018

would like to recognize all our Sponsors for the. These sponsors make our National Series possible – when you’re thinking of a purchase decision please pay back their support!

Most of these sponsors have been supporting us for over 12 years – special thanks to Honda, Yamaha, Royal Distributing, Parts Canada and KTM & Husqvarna for your long term support of World Enduro Canada.

Title Sponsor – Royal Distributing

Presenting Sponsors – Yamaha Canada & Honda Canada

Premier Sponsors – Parts Canada, Beta Canada, KTM, Husqvarna and Promation

Support Sponsors – Alpinestars, Langs Off Road, West Coast Transportation