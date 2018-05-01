2018 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship 
2018 Sponsors
For Immediate Release – April 30, 2018
World Enduro Canada would like to recognize all our Sponsors for the 2018 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship.   These sponsors make our National Series possible – when you’re thinking of a purchase decision please pay back their support!

Most of these sponsors have been supporting us for over 12 years – special thanks to Honda, Yamaha, Royal Distributing, Parts Canada and KTM & Husqvarna for your long term support of World Enduro Canada.

Title Sponsor – Royal Distributing

Presenting Sponsors – Yamaha Canada & Honda Canada

Premier Sponsors – Parts Canada, Beta Canada,  KTM, Husqvarna  and Promation

Support Sponsors – Alpinestars, Langs Off Road, West Coast Transportation

2018 CXCC West
April 22 – Kamloops BC – The Big Kahuna
June 2 – Panorama BC
Aug 26 – Livingston AB – The Shale Shaker
Sept 23 – Vernon BC – Rev Limiter

CXCC East
May 19 – Courtland ON – Gopher Dunes XC
Aug 19 – Moorefield ON – Anthill Classic
Sept 8 & 9 – Alvinston ON – Gullymor Double Header

**For Full event Details please visit our site www.worldendurocanada.com