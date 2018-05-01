|
2018 Sponsors
For Immediate Release – April 30, 2018
World Enduro Canada
would like to recognize all our Sponsors for the 2018 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship
. These sponsors make our National Series possible – when you’re thinking of a purchase decision please pay back their support!
Most of these sponsors have been supporting us for over 12 years – special thanks to Honda, Yamaha, Royal Distributing, Parts Canada and KTM & Husqvarna for your long term support of World Enduro Canada.
Title Sponsor – Royal Distributing
Presenting Sponsors – Yamaha Canada & Honda Canada
Premier Sponsors – Parts Canada, Beta Canada, KTM, Husqvarna and Promation
Support Sponsors – Alpinestars, Langs Off Road, West Coast Transportation
2018 CXCC West
April 22 – Kamloops BC – The Big Kahuna
June 2 – Panorama BC
Aug 26 – Livingston AB – The Shale Shaker
Sept 23 – Vernon BC – Rev Limiter
CXCC East
May 19 – Courtland ON – Gopher Dunes XC
Aug 19 – Moorefield ON – Anthill Classic
Sept 8 & 9 – Alvinston ON – Gullymor Double Header
**For Full event Details please visit our site www.worldendurocanada.com