Happy New Year to our family of racers, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters from everyone at. We are looking forward to another great year of racing in 2018 and once again we will have a full slate of events across Canada to make up our

Last year we enjoyed our best year yet with record turnouts across the country. With the ongoing problem of legal riding areas disappearing, more and more riders are finding these events a great way to get out and enjoy some time on their off road motorcycles.