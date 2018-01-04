|
Happy New Year to our family of racers, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters from everyone at World Enduro Canada
. We are looking forward to another great year of racing in 2018 and once again we will have a full slate of events across Canada to make up our National Cross Country Championship
.
Last year we enjoyed our best year yet with record turnouts across the country. With the ongoing problem of legal riding areas disappearing, more and more riders are finding these events a great way to get out and enjoy some time on their off road motorcycles.
2018 CXCC – East
May 19 – Gopher Dunes – Courtland, ON
Aug 19 – Anthill Classic – Moorefield, ON
Sept 8 & 9 – Gulymor MX – Alvinston, ON
2018 CXCC – West
April 22 – Big Kahuna – Kamloops, BC
June 3 – Panorama Resort – Panorama, BC
Aug 26 – Shale Shaker – Livingston, AB
Sept 23 – Rev Limiter – Silver Star Resort – Vernon, BC
Looking forward to seeing everyone at the races!!
Watch our website for full event details: www.worldendurocanada.com