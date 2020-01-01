2019 Direct Motocross Awards | 9th Annual DMX-ies

It’s that time of year again when we dust off the tuxedos, roll out the red carpet, and broadcast the annual DMX Awards around the world on live television for millions and millions of viewers to watch live. OK, OK, maybe it’s not quite on that level, but we always enjoy handing out our annual Canadian Motocross awards.

The choices for our awards are always up for debate and that’s what makes coming up with the final list so much fun and yet challenging.

Sit back and enjoy our 9th Annual DMX Awards, The DMX-ies.

The DMX-ies

Most Dominant Amateur Rider

Canada has a few outstanding riders moving up through the amateur ranks right now. Usually we’re talking about Intermediate riders heading to the Pro level, but in 2019 we were talking about the Supermini kids.

Canada’s 4 top would have to be Preston Masciangelo, Ryder McNabb, Sebastien Racine, and Noah Viney (alphabetically).

Each rider is taking a slightly different path, but wherever they race they are podium threats.

For 2019, we’re going to give the edge to Minnedosa, Manitoba’s Ryder McNabb.

I feel Ryder is just a knobby or two ahead of the other 3. He’ll make his move to the big bikes in 2020 as part of the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team out of Gopher Dunes.

It will be fun to watch him chew up the Intermediate classes as he gets set for what should be a very long and successful Pro career.

Most Dominant Pro Rider

This award could have gone 2 different ways for me, but I’ll tell you why I chose Dylan Wright for 2019.

Phil Nicoletti may have won more 450 motos than any other rider in 2019, but I just felt that Dylan had the edge on the rest of the field every time he hit the track, no matter what the discipline.

I always got the feeling Dylan was going to either holeshot and check out or pass his way to the front for the win, so he gets my nod as Most Dominant Pro Rider.

Most Dominant Women’s Rider

I don’t think many will argue against the fact that Eve Brodeur is still the most dominant Women’s rider in our country.

She got beat in the east series in 2019, but (and I hate to do this) there is an asterisk beside Isabelle Thibault‘s 2019 East title after the start straight contact/crash with Eve at round 2 at Sand Del Lee.

Isabelle: 2-1-3-2=219

Eve: 1-6-1-1=218

If Isabelle can back her championship up in 2020, she will put herself in this conversation for next January.

Feel Good Story of the Year

TJ Martin‘s story is a wild one. After Wyatt Waddell got hurt and was forced to sit out, TJ got the opportunity to ride the Carlson Racing Husqvarna for the final couple MX Nationals of the summer.

If you’re not familiar with the story, watch this video by Isaiah Reid from iMoto:

Biggest Surprise

The re-disappearance of the Montreal Supercross is the Biggest Surprise of the 2019 season, for me.

It’s a pretty tough sell in the massive Olympic Stadium but it looked like it was gaining some momentum the past couple years.

Hopefully, they can sort everything out and bring the race back to The Big O in the near future, but a few series things will likely need to be ironed out before that happens.

Note: I could have also gone with young #527 Jake Tricco deciding to leave his Pro career behind.

Worst Luck

Matt Goerke will be very happy to turn his back on the 2019 season. It was a difficult year to watch as the Florida rider seemed to go from bad luck to worse luck throughout the year.

Matt has one more year left on his contract with the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team, so let’s hope he can put it all together one more time before he moves on.

Best Starter

You have to give this one to #800 Mike Alessi. He’s the best starter in the sport’s history, so this is definitely no surprise.

Best Style

I really enjoy snapping photos of #296 Ryder Floyd. He’s got a way of looking like he’s going fast no matter what he’s doing!

I don’t know if that is always the most efficient way to do things, but my cameras love it!

Pro Track of the Year

Walton Raceway went above and beyond in 2019. It’s great to have them back as the final stop on the MX tour and they celebrated it.

No matter where you looked throughout the week at the TransCan and then at Round 8 of the Pro Tour, it looked like something big was going on.

Sure, I was looking through the eyes of a guy with a bad case of meningitis, but I’m sure I wasn’t that far out of it to know a good thing when I saw it!

Best Interview

I really like talking to Luke Renzland. I don’t think enough people know just how much of a character this guy is.

Last year, it went to his MX101 teammate, Marco Cannella, so you know things are being kept fun under that tent.

He’s signed for 2 more years with the team, so we’ve got a couple more times to award him this one.

Congeniality Award

I’m going to give this one to #5 Tyler Medaglia for 2019. If there’s one rider you can walk up to for an interview no matter how the racing went, it’s him.

Tyler just seems to get the fact that racing a dirt bike goes best when you’re having fun, and it shows on and off the track.

He’s a father of 3 and will race anything, anywhere, any time. His good attitude gets him this award for 2019.

Most Improved Rider

Quinn Amyotte gets the nod as Most Improved Rider for me.

To be honest, I didn’t really think he was going to pursue his Pro career like he did in 2019! He proved me very wrong and just kept getting better and better all season long.

It will be interesting to see if he can carry this momentum into and through the 2020 season, and I hope he gets some much needed and deserved support.

Rookie of the Year

#80 Sam Gaynor gets Rookie of the Year honours. How could he not?!

Sam headed into his first full season as a Pro in the 450 class — a tough enough feat in itself!

Not only that, he finished in the top 10 consistently. I don’t remember the last time a rider did that.

For that reason, Sam gets the nod. It will be interesting to see how he does in his sophomore year.

Rider of the Year

I’m one of the people who doubted Colton Facciotti when he first turned Pro. However, I don’t think I realized he was only 14 when he did so!

After the way his 2018 season ended, I wasn’t sure if it would send him off into retirement or motivate him to come back for one more year. As we all know now, it was the latter.

Colton was most concerned about the 450 MX title that would see him break JSR‘s record of 5, and he did it.

Colton won his 6th 450 Canadian MX title and can now ride off into the sunset happy with his accomplishments. There’s just no way I can’t give Rider of the Year honours to him. Congratulations and good luck, Colton.

Colton Facciotti is our ‘Rider of the Year.’

2020 Predictions

Women’s West:

The west should be a fun series to watch again in 2020. Avrie Berry from the USA won the title in 2019 and she’ll be my favourite to repeat, should she return.

Shelby Turner took 2nd in the series and will win if Avrie doesn’t come back.

Eve Brodeur says she’ll race the West again for fun (no points).

Women’s East:

Eve Brodeur should have the edge yet again in the east. Isabelle Thibault took the title last season and could repeat if she continues to improve over the winter months.

I’d like to see these two go bar-to-bar the entire series this coming season.

250 Arenacross Champion:

Jess Pettis, if he comes back from ACL surgery and is fit to race.

450 Arenacross Champion:

Cole Thompson gets the nod to repeat on the tight tracks again in 2020.

250 Motocross Champion:

I see Jess Pettis being fit and ready to win when the MX season starts.

450 Motocross Champion:

I have a feeling Phil Nicoletti is going to dominate the 450 MX season in 2020.

250 Supercross Champion:

This will be a 2-round affair in 2020, so you can’t afford a single mistake. I think Luke Renzland will be in the position to do just that and take the 250 SX title.

450 Supercross Champion:

If these were bigger SX tracks, the nod goes easily to Phil Nicoletti, but they aren’t.

I think Cole Thompson will grab two wins in SX to redeem himself for being beaten by Phil in MX.

250 Triple Crown Champion

Luke Renzland will win the 250 Triple Crown in 2020.

450 Triple Crown Champion

Phil Nicoletti will win the 450 Triple Crown $100K on the strength of his separation ahead of Cole Thompson in the MX portion of the series, but it will look like this photo again in the New Year.

Jeff McConkey Memorial Award

With the loss of Jeff McConkey this past year to suicide, I wanted to start an annual award in his memory.

Anyone who knew Jeff from the track would say he was the nicest, funniest, most honest person they spoke to at the races — he was just a good dude.

With that in mind, I’d like to start this award this season and give it to a person who possesses all these traits that would be appreciated by Jeff.

The inaugural Jeff McConkey Memorial Award goes to MX101 team owner Kevin Tyler.

I’m going to tell you a short story about Kevin:

After Jeff’s death, we had to go to the final SX round of the season in Hamilton a couple days later, and it was difficult. Everyone came up and was extremely kind to pass on their condolences to me. Kevin went a step further.

Kevin looked at me and said, “If things get tough tonight, just look over at me and I’ll do a silly dance to put a smile on your face.” What a guy. Oh, and he did it, too.

Of course, there are his day-to-day interactions that also make him deserving of this award.

Kevin makes everyone feel better when he’s around, and that’s the kind of person Jeff appreciated. Who doesn’t?!

Thanks, KT, for knowing what’s most important in life and passing those positive vibes on to everyone around you. He wins the first annual Jeff McConkey Memorial Award.

Congratulations to all the winners. There are always other great choices for each award, but these are the ones I went with for 2019. Thanks for another great year of racing. We’re looking forward to doing it all over again in 2020. Happy New Year!