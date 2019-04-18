Spring is here and with it brings riding season! World Enduro Canada is pleased to announce the 2019 Ontario Enduro Championship: May 4th and 5th – Meaford Double Header Season Kick Off July 27th and 28th – Loretto Double Header Summer Enduro Fest August 24th – Parry Sound Back to Back with CXCC Round Three September 29th – Neustadt Series Grande Finale Due to rider demand the series has expanded to six rounds and new for this year will be a Vintage Class. In addition to the long standing format of riders 18 years of age and under, the Vintage Class is for riders of any age and bikes 1989 and older. We hope to see a number of Icons of Enduro to come out and show off some great classic motorcycles and share their skills with up and coming youth riders. Entry fee for all classes $35. More details to follow leading up to the first event. Remember to sign up for direct email news at www.worldendurocanada.com