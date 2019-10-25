2019 Mini O’s Preregistration NOW OPEN

2019 Mini O’s Preregistration OPEN NOW



BE READY TO RACE

HAVE THIS CHECKLIST COMPLETE BEFORE GETTING TO THE TRACK

Register for races, fill out release forms and get all the information you need for the 2019 Mini O’s HERE.



We encourage riders or their families to pre-register and fill out all appropriate release forms online prior to the event. All riders are required to fill out release forms and have an Unlimited Sports MX Membership and AMA Membership, both can be purchased when Preregistering.



Riders purchasing a new membership will need to visit the membership table at the track to receive membership card and have their photo taken.



Membership cost is $25 and can be purchased with registration. The annual release forms are valid for 2019 Florida Gold Cup, 2019 Mini O’s and 2020 Winter Am Series.



Questions? Send requests to info@unlimitedsportsmx.com or send us a Instagram or Facebook Message @UnlimitedSportsMX.



Please visit our website HERE for gate fees, times, facility rules, awards, classes and ALL EVENT INFORMATION.



EVENT REMINDERS



-PRACTICE IS SUNDAY 11/24 ONLYSight laps ONLY before Motos

-GOLF CART RENTALS AVAILABLELink Below

-REGISTRATION AT TRACKTimes & Prices HERE

-RV SERVICES AVAILABLEWater, propane, repairs & laundry service

-SHIPPING ADDRESS20525 NW 46th Ave.Alachua, FL 32615

*USPS does not deliver to track.Must use FedEX or UPS

-AMA PRO PURSE$10,000

-VP FUEL PRE-ORDER FORMDOWNLOAD FORM HERE





SKIP THE LINES AT THE TRACK

