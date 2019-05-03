2019 MRC Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) Schedule
Walton TransCan MRC Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) 2019 Registration is Open April 26.2019 www.waltontranscan.ca
Walton, ON – Beginning this April, there will be Thirty Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) races spread across all Motorsports Racing Canada (MRC) regions throughout Canada.
Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2019 MRC Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion. Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the
Walton TransCan GNC pre-entry procedure
2019 Walton TransCan “27th Anniversary” Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) at Walton Raceway
Sunday August 11, 2019 – Walton TransCan Early Move In
Monday August 12, 2019 – Walton TransCan Move In
August 13-16, 2019 – Amateur Canadian Motocross GNC
Saturday August 17, 2019 – Rockstar Energy Motocross Pro National Final round of the MXTour
Address: Walton Raceway: 42932 Walton Road, Walton, Ontario N0K1Z0
Website: www.waltontranscan.ca or www.waltonraceway.ca
Regional Qualifying
Riders are encouraged to participate in at least one Amateur National Qualifier event (ANQ) in order to pre-enter. Entry priority is determined by Regional ANQ Series Results and Regional Entry Allocation. Additional regional entries and entries for lower qualified riders will be accepted if allocated positions are not filled. Time of entry was received and paid in full does come into play in the case of a “0” points tie after full regional allocations have taken place. The bracketed number (x) below is the minimum number of guaranteed pre-entry gate positions allocated per region for each ANQ Championship.
Western Amateur National Championships (WCAN)
Whispering Pines, BC
June 27/30.2019
Eastern Amateur National Championships (ECAN)
Deschambeault, Qc
July 31 – August 2.2019
http://motocrossdeschambault.
***WCAN and ECAN are not limited entry events
***ALL RIDER MUST BE MOTORSPORT RACING CANADA (MRC) MEMBERS***
Regional ANQ Event Schedule
BC – GNC Allocation (4)
April 27/28 Quesel
May 11/12 Nanaimo
May 25/26 Pembertom
Contact: www.futurewestmoto.ca
Alberta GNC Allocation (4)
April 26/27 Lethbridge Raymond
May 25/26 Taber
June 2 Calgary, Alberta
Contact: AMSA www.amsamx.ca: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com
Saskatchewan GNC Allocation (4)
April 28 Swift Current
May 12 Assiniboia
May 19 Lloydminster
http://www.saskmotocross.com/
South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (8)
April 28 Gopher Dunes
June 9 Swiona
June 16 GullyMore
June 23 Walton Raceway
Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario
Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)
May 26 Sand Del Lee
June 23 Sand Del Lee
Contact:johnny@mx101.ca
Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)
June 2 Ste Julie
June 9 Sanair
Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross
Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)
May 19 Mill Hill
June 2 Riverglade
June 16 Miller Meadow
Contact: Atlantic Motocross
|


1

50cc 4-6

2

50cc 7-8

3

50cc GP

4

*65cc 7-9

5

*65cc 10-11

6

65cc GP 7-11

7

85cc 7-11

8

85cc 12-16

9

Supermini 9-16

10

School Boy 12-17

11

250 Junior

12

**450 Junior

13

Open Junior

14

Two Stroke

15

250 Intermediate

16

**450 Intermediate

17

Open Intermediate

18

*Ladies

19

*Girls 9-16 (65, 85, CRF150, SUPERMINI)

20

Youth 14-29 Int/Pro

21

Youth 14-29 Beg/Jun

22

Vet B Limited 21 Entries Split 30A

23

Vet 30A Limited 21 Entries Split 50A

24

Vet 40A Limited 21 Entries Split 40B

25

Vet 40B Limited 21 Entries Split 40A

26

VET 50 Limited 21 Entries Split 30A

* If classes do not meet minimum of 25 entries will be combined . 2 gate drops.

** Regions not running 450 class will have ANQ results drawn from Open or GP class.

Split classes (23-26) will be 42 combined limited entry

Open B not National Championships Class.

No 250F in Schoolboy.

Fox Instinct Bronze Boot Award drawn from Junior/Intermediate divisions. No Age class points.

Electric bikes in Open and Age Classes.
Racer Alert
The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.
Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 23rd they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions.
Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.
Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class, you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry. Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.
Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 1st for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.
About Walton Raceway
Walton Raceway is located in Huron Country on Ontario West Coast. The address of the facility is 42932 Walton Road in Walton, Ontario, Canada. Walton Raceway was opened in 1971 and is one the longest running and most prestigious Motocross facilities within Canada.
About The TransCan
In 1992, the TransCan was created as Walton Raceway would hold an annual event drawing on all the best things in the sport, an annual coming together for bragging rights, a celebration of Canadian Motocross. The TransCan was built from a great natural track, strong community support, accessibility and support from the Industry. The emphasis was to be real outdoor style motocross, highly competitive with lots of extracurricular attractions and opportunity for the best Canadian racers in all age classes to compete against each other for a Canadian Amateur and Pro Motocross Championship.
