Walton TransCan MRC Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) 2019 Registration is Open April 26.2019 www.waltontranscan.ca

Walton, ON – Beginning this April, there will be Thirty Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) races spread across all Motorsports Racing Canada (MRC) regions throughout Canada.

Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2019 MRC Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion. Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the

Walton TransCan GNC pre-entry procedure

2019 Walton TransCan “27th Anniversary” Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Championship (GNC) at Walton Raceway

Sunday August 11, 2019 – Walton TransCan Early Move In

Monday August 12, 2019 – Walton TransCan Move In

August 13-16, 2019 – Amateur Canadian Motocross GNC

Saturday August 17, 2019 – Rockstar Energy Motocross Pro National Final round of the MXTour

Address: Walton Raceway: 42932 Walton Road, Walton, Ontario N0K1Z0

Website: www.waltontranscan.ca or www.waltonraceway.ca

Regional Qualifying

Riders are encouraged to participate in at least one Amateur National Qualifier event (ANQ) in order to pre-enter. Entry priority is determined by Regional ANQ Series Results and Regional Entry Allocation. Additional regional entries and entries for lower qualified riders will be accepted if allocated positions are not filled. Time of entry was received and paid in full does come into play in the case of a “0” points tie after full regional allocations have taken place. The bracketed number (x) below is the minimum number of guaranteed pre-entry gate positions allocated per region for each ANQ Championship.

Western Amateur National Championships (WCAN)

Whispering Pines, BC

June 27/30.2019

www.futurewestmoto.ca

Eastern Amateur National Championships (ECAN)

Deschambeault, Qc

July 31 – August 2.2019

http://motocrossdeschambault. com

***WCAN and ECAN are not limited entry events

***ALL RIDER MUST BE MOTORSPORT RACING CANADA (MRC) MEMBERS***

Regional ANQ Event Schedule

BC – GNC Allocation (4)

April 27/28 Quesel

May 11/12 Nanaimo

May 25/26 Pembertom

Contact: www.futurewestmoto.ca

Alberta GNC Allocation (4)

April 26/27 Lethbridge Raymond

May 25/26 Taber

June 2 Calgary, Alberta

Contact: AMSA www.amsamx.ca: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com

Saskatchewan GNC Allocation (4)

April 28 Swift Current

May 12 Assiniboia

May 19 Lloydminster

http://www.saskmotocross.com/

South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (8)

April 28 Gopher Dunes

June 9 Swiona

June 16 GullyMore

June 23 Walton Raceway

Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario

Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)

May 26 Sand Del Lee

June 23 Sand Del Lee

Contact:johnny@mx101.ca

Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)

June 2 Ste Julie

June 9 Sanair

Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross

Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)

May 19 Mill Hill

June 2 Riverglade

June 16 Miller Meadow

Contact: Atlantic Motocross

2019 TransCan Classes 1 50cc 4-6 2 50cc 7-8 3 50cc GP 4 *65cc 7-9 5 *65cc 10-11 6 65cc GP 7-11 7 85cc 7-11 8 85cc 12-16 9 Supermini 9-16 10 School Boy 12-17 11 250 Junior 12 **450 Junior 13 Open Junior 14 Two Stroke 15 250 Intermediate 16 **450 Intermediate 17 Open Intermediate 18 *Ladies 19 *Girls 9-16 (65, 85, CRF150, SUPERMINI) 20 Youth 14-29 Int/Pro 21 Youth 14-29 Beg/Jun 22 Vet B Limited 21 Entries Split 30A 23 Vet 30A Limited 21 Entries Split 50A 24 Vet 40A Limited 21 Entries Split 40B 25 Vet 40B Limited 21 Entries Split 40A 26 VET 50 Limited 21 Entries Split 30A * If classes do not meet minimum of 25 entries will be combined . 2 gate drops. ** Regions not running 450 class will have ANQ results drawn from Open or GP class. Split classes (23-26) will be 42 combined limited entry Open B not National Championships Class. No 250F in Schoolboy. Fox Instinct Bronze Boot Award drawn from Junior/Intermediate divisions. No Age class points. Electric bikes in Open and Age Classes.

Racer Alert

The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.

Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 23rd they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions.

Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.

Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class, you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry. Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.

Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 1st for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.

About Walton Raceway

Walton Raceway is located in Huron Country on Ontario West Coast. The address of the facility is 42932 Walton Road in Walton, Ontario, Canada. Walton Raceway was opened in 1971 and is one the longest running and most prestigious Motocross facilities within Canada.

About The TransCan

In 1992, the TransCan was created as Walton Raceway would hold an annual event drawing on all the best things in the sport, an annual coming together for bragging rights, a celebration of Canadian Motocross. The TransCan was built from a great natural track, strong community support, accessibility and support from the Industry. The emphasis was to be real outdoor style motocross, highly competitive with lots of extracurricular attractions and opportunity for the best Canadian racers in all age classes to compete against each other for a Canadian Amateur and Pro Motocross Championship.

