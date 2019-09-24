2019 Ontario Enduro Championship

ROUND #6 – NEUSTADT, ON



This weekend in Neustadt, Ontario, is Round 6… the Grande Finale of the

Ontario Enduro Championship. World Enduro Canada is happy to be

working alongside KW Cyclesports in hosting this event on their club property.



The course is new to all riders with diverse terrain. This event will feature sweeping grass tracks, technical single track and big hills to entertain.

Even with these great features, it will be passable by all size bikes and skill levels.



Everyone is excited to find out how things will shake out after six round

of enduro competition with championship plates being awarded at the end of the day Sunday along with lots of prizes from Royal Distributing and FXR.



Although there will be no vintage class at this event, adult riders that are

accustomed to riding sweep behind their competitor or course marshalling will still be able to ride.



This is the last chance in 2019 to come out and ride with all your friends and invite new riders to be part of this season ending event.



ADDRESS:



242 County Rd 6 E, Neustadt, ON N0G 2M0



Remember to sign up for direct email news at www.worldendurocanada.com