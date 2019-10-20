2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Awards
By Billy Rainford
The 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour has come to an end. We wrapped up the racing for another year at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday night with the final Supercross race of the season.
We were back at the Sheraton Hotel for the annual Awards Banquet where stories were told and yearly trophies were handed out.
Here’s a look at who won what for the 2019 season.
Track of the Year went to Walton Raceway.
Thanks for another great year. There is a lot of big news for the 2020 season:
- the AX series will go east to west, ending with a double-header in Calgary
- the western swing of the MX Nationals will start in Calgary 2 weeks after the AX series ends there
- there will be 4 western rounds of MX
- the 96-hour rule will be done away with
- Ryan Gauld will take on more duties with Jetwerx and quit his Guaranteed MX site in the New Year
- the finalized race schedule will be out December 1st
See you at the races…