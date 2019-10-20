2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Awards

By Billy Rainford

The 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour has come to an end. We wrapped up the racing for another year at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday night with the final Supercross race of the season.

We were back at the Sheraton Hotel for the annual Awards Banquet where stories were told and yearly trophies were handed out.

Here’s a look at who won what for the 2019 season.

Ryan Gauld was MC for the event and Justin Thompson also handed him an award for his efforts this year.

Justin thanked everyone for the season and went over a few changes for the 2020 season. You can hear about them in the Facebook Live video Ryan and I did at the end of the day.

Andrew White won the Total Dedication Award for his work with the crew.

Cade Clason won the Most Sportsmanlike Award.

Steve Beattie won Mechanic of the Year.

Quinn Amyotte won Most Improved Rider.

Sam Gaynor won Rookie of the Year and will choose #28 as his career number.

Derek Schuster won Team Manager of the Year, but said it should really go to Kerri Schuster.

Phil Nicoletti won Most Consistent Rider.

The Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team won Best Team Set Up.

Luke Renzland won the Hard Charger Award.

Track of the Year went to Walton Raceway.

Team of the Year went to Derek Schuster and Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing.

Colton Facciotti got up to the mic and said a few words.

Rider of the Year was Dylan Wright.

He said that he wants to win Most Consistent in 2020.

Dylan and Jade pose for a shot together after a really big year for the couple who are now engaged.

Thanks for another great year. There is a lot of big news for the 2020 season:

the AX series will go east to west, ending with a double-header in Calgary

the western swing of the MX Nationals will start in Calgary 2 weeks after the AX series ends there

there will be 4 western rounds of MX

the 96-hour rule will be done away with

Ryan Gauld will take on more duties with Jetwerx and quit his Guaranteed MX site in the New Year

the finalized race schedule will be out December 1st

See you at the races…