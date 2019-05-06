2019 Supercross Champions Quotes from Las Vegas

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Feld

What a crazy night in Las Vegas. Champions were crowned and we now get ready for the outdoor season.

Here’s what the champions (and almost champions) had to say at the end of the night.

#92 Adam Cianciarulo KAW – Lost 250 West points lead with a crash

“Obviously it’s unfortunate. Just felt fine out there riding and just came through that section and got a little bit close to the Tuff Blox there and crashed. And I honestly would’ve been fine I think, but I got up and the bike was super mangled, it was pretty much un-ridable. It’s unfortunate, man, that’s really all I have to say. Obviously, I had a lot of guys, including myself, we – every day this is what we do it for, to be a champion, and unfortunately, I made a mistake that cost me the chance to be a champion. I’ve been in this situation before, and I’ve felt what the bottom feels like, and I think I have some perspective. I think, you know, the sun’s going to come out tomorrow… It’s unfortunate, obviously; you know we put everything into this, and you put your self-worth into it, you put everything into it. I feel like I failed, I feel like a failure right now. But tomorrow I’m going to wake up, I’m gonna put the boots on again and go to work, that’s just what I’ll always do. I’ll always give 100%, always fight to the end no matter what happens. Ultimately, I’m grateful to be here, grateful to have this opportunity a lot of people wish they had. Unfortunately, I came up short but I’m going to get one of these things.”

#34 Dylan Ferrandis YAM – 250 West Supercross Champion

“It’s going to be hard for me to speak in English right now. I just asked my mechanic to tell me [during the race] what AC did and when he showed me the pit board, when I saw P-10 [tenth place], P-20 I was like, ‘No, it’s not possible.’ I just tried to stay focused, but my emotion was difficult to control. Wow. To win this championship in Las Vegas, just, wow, I just took myself all year and we trained so hard with the team, with my sparring partner before this round. I made the best out of the season just at the most important moment and it paid off. I’m so happy, you can’t believe how much I’m happy right now, it’s more than a dream come true… I’m thanking all the people right now who helped me. My team just always being so good with me… and all the people around me. My trainer DV [David Vuillemen], my wife I love her so much, and all my friends who are here singing the French National [Anthem]. It’s crazy, I can’t believe it.”

#23 Chase Sexton HON – 250 East Supercross Champion

“Yeah, always. It feels so good I can’t even explain it right now. That was probably one of the craziest Main Events I’ve ever been in… That was the longest Main Event I’ve ever had in my life, and to do it here in Vegas feels so good. I’ve wanted this for so long, and to get it in my second year at only nineteen years old feels so good. It’s awesome.”

#3 Eli Tomac KAW – Las Vegas 450 winner

“That’s all I could do tonight was control my destiny, getting out there, out front early. Just got out front with that holeshot and really rode a clean race that time, better than that Heat Race, more mistake-free. Great way to cap it off. Congrats to Cooper on the championship. It’s just, gosh, I gave it my all today so it’s a good way to end it.”

#2 Cooper Webb KTM – 450 Supercross Champion