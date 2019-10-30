2019 World Vets | Team Quebec – Tuesday

Claude Prud’Homme checks in with an update on Team Quebec in California for the 2019 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen.

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

We’re driving in California!!!

Today, Quebecers at the World Vet went to the Milestone MX track in Riverside, California, about 45 minutes from our residence in Beaumont. With all the World Vet competitors now arrived in California, 10 of the 11 riders rode the track on this first practice day.

This first outing of the bikes was highly anticipated by the riders very / too febrile to the idea of finally riding!

This track of Milestone is one that riders call “hard pack.” Very hard sand that requires a very different ride from the softer sand fields. To crash on this ground does not hurt…only pride.

Our 10 riders rode both on the “Vet” track and on the “Main” track. Only pilot Tim Tremblay (777) made a short foray during a “heat” on the Supercross track.

Speaking of Supercross, we had the pleasant to rub shoulders with several big names of this discipline, including Malcom Stewart, Vince Friese, Justin Hill, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Cameron McAdoo, Shane McElrath, Ivan Tedesco, Justin Cooper, who participates in the AMA Supercross series.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) on the menu, a visit to the Cahuilla Creek Motocross track

Claude Prud’Homme special collaboration for the 2019 World Vet.