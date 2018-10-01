2019 Yamaha YZ250F Test Ride

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Test Ride

– Jeff rides Yamaha’s all-new MX2 entry at Motopark and gives us his thoughts –

Thanks to our great friends at Yamaha Motor Canada, we were invited out to Motopark to ride the all-new 2019 Yamaha YZ250F.

Like always, the morning starts off with everyone catching up and some quick bench racing. Once all of the hello’s were done, we headed in for a quick PK on the new bike and all of the new and exciting changes. After a quick intro slide show, the waivers were signed and it was go time.

For the majority of my career I have been known as a Yamaha guy, so I instantly felt at home on the new bike. Graeme Jones and the gang from Yamaha brought a 2018 YZ250F out for us to compare. I was a huge fan of the ’18, as I spent the majority of last fall riding and racing the bike. I raced a Vet National and a 6-hour Enduro on the ’18, so I was very familiar with the bike.

The first thing I noticed on the ’19, was the seat. I was nervous, as I am tall and lanky, but the shorter seat didn’t affect my riding style or position.

NEW FOR 2019

Yamaha Power Tuner app

Electric starter system

New higher-compression piston

New intake and exhaust valving

Engine map selector switch with two maps

More than 15 engine upgrades

New frame shape and dimensions

Updated suspension settings

New seat shape

New lightweight rims

New cooling system

The first thing any rider of any level will love has got to be the electric starter system. We have all been halfway through a moto with a hot 4-stroke and the thing just won’t start or we are just too short, too tired or just not able to get a full kick due to unstable/uneven ground.

This is huge for getting back going sooner than later, and it’s also a massive safety issue as this will allow the rider to get out of a bad situation or spot on the track to avoid getting clipped or landed on.

Next is the new frame. The bike felt very narrow compared to bikes of past. It was easy to squeeze and very easy to adjust your body positioning up or down the cockpit for different obstacles.

More than engine upgrades! The previous bike was fast…the 2019 is a rocketship! I started the day on the mellow, easy-hitting setting and this thing revved to the moon and back, and continued to pull all of the way through the gears. It honestly did not fall off or lag anywhere. The bike could be lugged in a higher gear or over-ridden and revved and it still seemed to make power everywhere. I was honestly shocked at how hard this 250 pulled and how fast it was. The best part was you could ride the bike to your own personal style and the motor worked great in all situations.

Having the 2 map settings right there on the handlebars was fantastic as it was super-easy to make the change in either direction. Add in the Yamaha Power Tuner app, and it means you have the perfect setting for yourself, anywhere, anytime. I really feel that this is a massive breakthrough as 99% of us struggle to ‘find that setting’ that works for us, personally. This will help both the timid riders, and the super-aggressive riders make their bike more perfect for themselves.

The oversized brakes really helped the new Yamaha get stopped, and I really liked how the bike would sit in the corners for me. Being a lighter guy, I really struggle with the rear shock on a lot of bikes, but this bike, right out of the box, worked very well for my light frame. The new, light, re-packable muffler (silencer) output was 94dB and massively reduced the noise levels that may have been an issue with prior models. It was much quieter, but still had that ‘throaty’ Yamaha sound.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I think Yamaha took a great 250f from 2018 and hit a homerun with the all-new 2019. Whether you’re a serious racer or weekend warrior, you should have zero complaints with this bike. As for the serious racers, if you’re a privateer, the 2019 YZ250F is a great choice.

The motor on the ’19 honestly did not feel like a stocker to me. It was so easy to go fast on this thing it was scary. The new frame, new motor, and Yamaha Power Tuner app just changed the 250 game, and I expect to see many more Yamahas out on the tracks after word gets out on the new bike.

Like always, a huge thank you to Yamaha Motor Canada, Graeme Jones, and the entire Motopark crew for an amazing track. Thanks to Jason Moore from Fox Canada, and Aaron Barsanti and Squid from Scott Sports Canada/Mica Sport.