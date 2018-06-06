2019 Yamaha YZ250F

Yamaha’s bilateral beam frame features new main spars, engine mounts and engine mounting position to further centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity. Class-leading suspension features revised settings to match the YZ250F’s updated frame and engine layout.

POWER TUNER APP

Yamaha broke new ground when the Power Tuner app was introduced on the 2018 YZ450F, putting flexibility and precision tunability into your smartphone. This technology carries over to the 2019 YZ250F, allowing riders to make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike via the onboard Wi-Fi system. It’s the ultimate in trackside tuning!