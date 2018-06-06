2019 Yamaha YZ250F
With an all-new engine, new frame, new bodywork, electric start, Power Tuner app and more, the 2019 YZ250F is ready to roost the competition with features never before seen in the 250 cc class.
ENGINE
An updated cylinder head, piston, cam profiles, cylinder geometry and much more work together to give YZ250F riders the best balance of high-rpm power with a broad, useable powerband.
CHASSIS
Yamaha’s bilateral beam frame features new main spars, engine mounts and engine mounting position to further centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity. Class-leading suspension features revised settings to match the YZ250F’s updated frame and engine layout.
POWER TUNER APP
Yamaha broke new ground when the Power Tuner app was introduced on the 2018 YZ450F, putting flexibility and precision tunability into your smartphone. This technology carries over to the 2019 YZ250F, allowing riders to make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike via the onboard Wi-Fi system. It’s the ultimate in trackside tuning!
NEW FOR 2019
- Yamaha Power Tuner app
- Electric starter system
- New higher-compression piston
- New intake and exhaust valving
- Engine map selector switch with two maps
- More than 15 engine upgrades
- New frame shape and dimensions
- Updated suspension settings
- New seat shape
- New lightweight rims
- New cooling system
KEY FEATURES
- Yamaha Power Tuner app
- Electric start
- Revolutionary reversed engine design with front-mounted FI system and rear-exiting exhaust
- Mass centralizing rearward-slanted-cylinder helps keeps weight centred in the chassis
- Compact aluminum bilateral beam frame and aluminum swingarm
- Industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB “SSS” fork and Monocross rear suspension
- 270 mm front and 245 mm rear disc brakes
- Adjustable, tapered aluminum handlebar
ENGINE
- The updated, fuel-injected engine delivers outstanding engine character with a focus on top-end power delivery.
- “Reversed” liquid-cooled, 250cc, DOHC, 4-valve (titanium), single-cylinder engine with fuel injection.
- excellent “ride ability and controllability”
- broad power from low rpms right through to high rpm with excellent power characteristics
- Rearward slanted, reversed cylinder design.
- rearward slant moves a significant amount of rotating weight toward the centre of the chassis, centralizing mass for light, agile handling
- cylinder angle reduced one degree to 5.2 degrees to accommodate new frame
- “Reversed” engine design (FI system is front mounted, exhaust exits from rear of cylinder).
- FI throttle body and air box are front mounted, providing a straight downdraft intake path
- straight shot intake path provides optimum fuel / air / exhaust flow for excellent power
- front mounted intake keeps fuel cooler since engine heat has less effect on incoming fuel (cooler fuel is more dense and increases power)
- design also helps centralize mass for light, agile handling
- 4-valve cylinder head features a 13.8:1 compression ratio.
- 4-valve design offers optimum flow and excellent power
- compact combustion chamber provides optimum combustion speed while also reducing heat and power losses
- revised shape increases mid-to-high-rpm power
- Lightweight titanium valves.
- valve, valve spring and lifter dimensions revised for mid-to-high-rpm output
- 31 mm titanium intake and 25 mm titanium exhaust valves with load reduced valve springs
- load reduced valve springs reduce internal power losses
- titanium valves reduce weight and improve performance… titanium valves are 40 to 45 % lighter than steel valves
- reduced valve weight improves valve train reliability and longevity
- reduced reciprocating weight allows for a higher rpm limit and better control of the valves
- Automatic cam chain tensioner.
- reduces maintenance and mechanical engine noise
- special cam chain “sliders” reduce internal friction losses
- new compression ring stabilizes chain flutter
- new chain guide material better absorbs impact of chain
- High lift intake and exhaust camshafts.
- strong power with excellent “control-ability”
- hollow design reduces weight
- revised cam profile improves mid-to-top-range power
- “Liner-less” lightweight aluminum cylinder features a ceramic composite coating applied directly to the aluminum block.
- ceramic coating sprayed directly on aluminum block, eliminating the need for a heavy liner and therefore reducing weight
- excellent heat dissipation for consistent power delivery
- coating enhances the thin film of oil between cylinder and piston, reducing friction and increasing power
- Cylinder “cutaways” allow air “trapped” under the piston to enter a special side chamber (cutaway).
- reduces horsepower-robbing “pumping losses”
- Light, rewoked crankcase
- number of crankcase bolts, bolt length and gasket material reduced for weight reduction
- “cutaways” reduce horsepower-robbing “pumping losses”
- crankcase cutaways match cylinder cutaways for maximum efficiency
- Lightweight, short-skirt, forged aluminum piston with bridge-box design.
- flat-top piston with lateral ribs on both sides of the piston pin area for strength and durability
- single compression ring and specially designed oil control ring increases the surface contact area for better sealing
- 2-ring design decreases sliding resistance, reduces weight and provides faster throttle response
- Lightweight piston pin with diamond like coating (DLC).
- reduces internal friction
- Piston oil cooler jet nozzle directs oil to the desired portion of the cylinder and underside of piston.
- reduces piston, cylinder and rod temperatures for excellent durability
- Ball bearing style crankshaft.
- heat treated for strength and durability
- balance ratio of the crank has been optimized to reduce vibration
- Nickel-chromium-molybdenum connecting rod.
- excellent strength and durability
- molybdenum coated thrust washers on either side of the rod to reduce friction
- Lightweight gear driven counter balancer shaft.
- reduces vibration for improved rider comfort and less rider fatigue
- setting modified for 2019 for improved power feel
- 5-speed transmission utilizes a 2-bar, floating shift guide system and a 14 mm shift shaft.
- gears ratios are matched to engine power
- floating shift guide system provides smooth, positive shifts
- 14 mm shift shaft provides good durability in the event of a crash
- new lightweight gears and selector drum
- gears, dogs and shift mechanisms designed for smooth gear changes and improved durability
- Heavy-duty, clutch with quick access magnesium outer cover and on the fly “barrel” adjuster.
- larger-diameter clutch for 2019 boosts reliability in high-heat conditions
- number of plates reduced for extended lifespan and improved feel
- quick access, lightweight, magnesium outer cover provides fast and easy clutch access
- light lever pull for reduced hand fatigue during a long moto
- works-style lever mounted “barrel adjuster” for on-the-fly clutch lever free play adjustments
- New advanced 44mm Mikuni throttle body fuel injection system.
- high-pressure electric fuel pump feeds a new 12-hole Denso injector for optimial fuel atomization and air/fuel calibration, improving rideability
- new, compact throttle body is 12% lighter than previous unit
- FI benefits include automatic adjustments to insure the optimum fuel/air ratio regardless of outside air temperature and altitude
- other benefits include excellent starting and instant throttle response
- cold start knob also doubles as an idle adjuster
- Injector spray pattern, spray direction and distance to the intake valves have been optimized.
- forward mounted straight intake tract maximizes benefits of the FI system and improves power output
- Exclusive Power Tuner app.
- Groundbreaking technology brings the power of the GYTR Power Tuner to your iOS or Android device
- onboard wifi allows adjustment of air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps based on track conditions
- record race log information and monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time and more
- CCU is adopted to accommodate new Power Tuner
- New Electric Starter System.
- compact, electric starter system minimizes restart delays on track
- powered by a high-capacity, ultra-lightweight, four-cell lithium-ion battery for minimal weight
- kick starter is removed for reduced weight
- Two-mode adjustable engine mapping.
- engine character can be adjusted with the push of a button
- Forward-mounted airbox with features a washable, dual-stage, foam air filter.
- new clip-type fastener reduces maintenance time
- no tools required to access air filter
- washable foam filter reduces tune up costs
- new filter cover with Dzus fastener provides tool-free access
- Wet sump lubrication system with “cartridge-type” oil filter
- reduces weight (no remote oil tank or oil lines)
- oil volume is optimized to reduce oil related drag and weight
- fast and easy oil changes
- New compact, lightweight, single-core, dual radiators.
- larger and relocated radiators improve cooling during tough race conditions
- New impellor and water pump.
- structure and pump shape changed to reduce stone chip damage and improve durability in race conditions
- Maintenance-free transistor controlled ignition (TCI).
- produces a strong spark for fast starts
- provides precise ignition timing / mapping for optimum engine performance at all rpms
- Updated wrap-around exhaust.
- exhaust exits from the rear of the engine and circles cylinder body
- wrap-around design ensures the optimum tuned header length
- design maximizes exhaust “pulse effect” for excellent power delivery
- centralizes mass by moving weight closer to the centre of the chassis
- shape change for 2019 improves power and feel
- new muffler shape
- New Lightweight, aluminum, re-packable muffler (aka silencer).
- sound output is 94 dB meeting CMRC and AMA regulations
- muffler is re-buildable for optimum performance and reduced noise levels
- Special “G” sensor system.
- shuts down fuel injection system if bike lies on its side for more than 10 seconds
- no special procedure to re-start the bike… just kick it and go
- helps prevent costly engine damage
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
- Compact bilateral beam aluminum frame.
- new frame and engine for 2019
- larger upper frame bracing improves rigidity and durability
- wider rear frame spars and new engine mounts centralize mass and improve bump absorption, stiffness and feeling of grip
- frame offers an optimum rigidity balance between strength, rigidity and tuned flex, plus excellent shock absorbing qualities
- frame design provides excellent “rider ? machine communication”(a.k.a. feedback)
- key goal of this chassis design is faster and easier cornering … one of the keys to winning races
- Lightweight, tapered aluminum swingarm.
- lightweight design reduces unsprung weight for excellent suspension performance
- excellent rear wheel traction and control
- large 25 mm rear axle
- optimized axle shaft collar shape improves feeling of traction
- Lightweight detachable rear sub frame.
- constructed of square-section, lightweight aluminum pipe with no bends
- allows easy access when servicing rear suspension components
- reduces costs in the event of damage
- 48mm, adjustable, inverted, , KYB coil spring-type fork offers 310 mm (12.2 in) of wheel travel.
- speed-sensitive damping (SSS) provides exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption
- front fork adjustments include: 20-way compression damping and 20-way rebound damping
- inner tubes feature a special friction reducing coating for reduced stiction
- 22 mm front axle
- front axle bracket and shaft collar optimized for improved sense of traction
- optional fork springs are available through Genuine Yamaha parts
- Fork features a twin-chamber, “Speed Sensitive System” (SSS) design
- damper unit is in a separate structure (completely separate air and oil chambers)
- helps prevent aerated fork oil from entering the inner damper assembly and degrading its damping abilities
- since the inner damper is pressurized; it also eliminates bubbles forming in the oil
- Fork features a Transfer Control Valve (TCV).
- TCV enhances damping from mid to full stroke and improves bottoming characteristics
- TCV offers more precise control throughout the full suspension stroke
- TCV is located on the upside of the spring and its function is controlled by piston speed, not piston position, hence the term “Speed Sensitive System fork”
- Large “wrap-around” plastic fork protectors.
- provide excellent lower fork tube protection
- “self-supporting” design reduces friction for smoother fork operation
- 4-position adjustable, tapered aluminum holders offer a total of 4 different handlebar positions with an adjustment range of 30mm.
- suits wide variety of rider sizes
- mounts are rubber-mounted for reduced vibration and improved rider comfort
- handlebar weight reduced by 111.5 g
- Fully adjustable KYB link rear suspension with 315 mm (12.4 in) of wheel travel.
- revised damping characteristics match new chassis
- updated internal shock valving
- lightweight spring is adopted
- separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression damping
- shock is in line with the center axis of the frame for excellent control
- shock adjustments include: threaded spring preload, low-speed compression damping, high speed compression damping and rebound damping
- 270 mm floating front “wave-style” disc and compact Nissin twin-piston caliper.
- wave disc design reduces weight and improves cooling (wave design offer more surface area for better cooling)
- “shorty-style” adjustable front brake lever can be adjusted to fit various hand sizes
- high-friction brake pads with aggressive pad material
- excellent braking performance
- 245 mm rear disc brake uses a “wave-style” disc and single piston Nissin caliper and master cylinder.
- wave disc (same as on the YZ450F) design reduces weight and improves cooling (wave design offer more surface area for better cooling)
- rear caliper and lower portion of the wave style disc are protected by heavy duty plastic protectors
- Lightweight, plastic resin 6.2-litre fuel tank is located under the seat.
- tank capacity reduced by 1.3 litres for weight reduction
- low centre of gravity and centralized mass for exceptional handling performance
- tank can be flipped on its back without disconnecting fuel line (for servicing under the tank)
- compact in-tank electric fuel pump
- Compact body work.
- new bodywork from tip to tail
- lightweight look and feel
- narrow design makes knee grip more comfortable and improves feeling of control
- minimal design aids in keeping the body looking good (less plastic to scratch or damage)
- graphics are impregnated directly into the plastic rad shrouds and will not peel off or get damaged by pressure washing
- Flat seat design.
- flatter seat enhances rider movement
- narrower seat improves knee grip feeling
- features a “cap cover” to access the fuel cap
- Rugged Excel rims.
- excellent durability and strength
- reduced unsprung weight equals optimal suspension performance and handling
- computer-aided refinement of cross-sectional profile shaves weight without sacrificing durability
- front rim size is 1.60 x 21″; rear is 1.85 x 19″
- rear hub features second bearing on sprocket side for increased rigidity and durability
- Bridgestone Battlecross tires
DETAILS
- Convenient oil level sight glass
- Lightweight, extra wide foot pegs
- Folding shift lever tip
- Lightweight chain guide / support helps reduce chance of chain derailment and helps protect rear sprocket
- Lightweight battery bracket
- Heavy duty rubber swingarm protector (chain)
- Gold, heavy-duty DID 520 chain
- Clutch cable features integrated silicone grease and Teflon liner for smooth cable operation
- Easy access GYTR Power Tuner and Yamaha Diagnostic tool connectors
2019 YZ250F
$9,599.00
For more information, check out: www.yamaha-motor.ca