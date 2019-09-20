2020 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Motocross

*Career Numbers
**New Career Number for 2020
1 – 450SX Cooper Webb
1 – 450MX Eli Tomac
1 – 250MX – Adam Cianciarulo
1W Dylan Ferrandis
1E Chase Sexton
2* Cooper Webb 
3* Eli Tomac 
4* Blake Baggett 
6* Jeremy Martin 
7* Aaron Plessinger
9**Adam Cianciarulo
10* Justin Brayton 
11* Kyle Chisholm 
12* Shane McElrath
13 Colt Nichols
14** Dylan Ferrandis 
15* Dean Wilson 
16* Zach Osborne 
17* Joey Savatgy 
18* Weston Peick
19* Justin Bogle 
20* Broc Tickle 
21* Jason Anderson 
22* Chad Reed 
23* Chase Sexton
24** R.J. Hampshire
25* Marvin Musquin 
26* Alex Martin 
27* Malcolm Stewart 
28 Michael Mosiman
29 Cameron Mcadoo
30 Brandon Hartranft
31 Fredrik Noren
32** Justin Cooper
33* Joshua Grant 
34 Tyler Bowers
35 Hunter Lawrence
36 Garrett Marchbanks
37 Martin Davalos
38 Kyle Peters
39 Jordan Bailey
40 Mitchell Oldenburg
41 Ty Masterpool
42 Ben Lamay
43 John Short
44 Kyle Cunningham
45 Jacob Hayes
46* Justin Hill 
47 Lorenzo Locurcio
48 Henry Miller
49 Chris Blose
50 Benny Bloss
51* Justin Barcia 
52 Austin Forkner
53 James Decotis
54 Jordon Smith
55 Martin Castelo
56 Justin Starling
57 Derek Drake
58 Sean Cantrell
59 Joshua Osby
60 Mitchell Falk
61 Alex Ray
62 Christian Craig
63 Jess Pettis
64 Vince Friese
65 James Weeks
66 Enzo Lopes
67 Jerry Robin
68 Nick Gaines
69 Carlen Gardner
70 Dylan Merriam
71 Ryan Breece
72 Robbie Wageman
73 Chase Marquier
74 Mitchell Harrison
75 Coty Schock
76 Mike Alessi
77 Kevin Moranz
78 Jake Masterpool
79 Isaac Teasdale
80 Thomas Covington
81 Anthony Rodriguez
82 Cade Autenrieth
83 Jett Lawrence
84 Jo Shimoda
85 Cole Martinez
86 Joshua Cartwright
87 Ramyller Alves
88 Logan Karnow
89 Marshal Weltin
90 Killian Auberson
91 Ryan Sipes
92 Austin Politelli
93 Blake Wharton
94* Ken Roczen 
95 Carson Brown
96 Justin Thompson
97 Chris Howell
98 Bradley Lionnet
99 Brandon Leith