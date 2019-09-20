2020 AMA Pro Motocross Numbers
2020 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Motocross
*Career Numbers
**New Career Number for 2020
|1 – 450SX Cooper Webb
|1 – 450MX Eli Tomac
|1 – 250MX – Adam Cianciarulo
|1W Dylan Ferrandis
|1E Chase Sexton
|2* Cooper Webb
|3* Eli Tomac
|4* Blake Baggett
|6* Jeremy Martin
|7* Aaron Plessinger
|9**Adam Cianciarulo
|10* Justin Brayton
|11* Kyle Chisholm
|12* Shane McElrath
|13 Colt Nichols
|14** Dylan Ferrandis
|15* Dean Wilson
|16* Zach Osborne
|17* Joey Savatgy
|18* Weston Peick
|19* Justin Bogle
|20* Broc Tickle
|21* Jason Anderson
|22* Chad Reed
|23* Chase Sexton
|24** R.J. Hampshire
|25* Marvin Musquin
|26* Alex Martin
|27* Malcolm Stewart
|28 Michael Mosiman
|29 Cameron Mcadoo
|30 Brandon Hartranft
|31 Fredrik Noren
|32** Justin Cooper
|33* Joshua Grant
|34 Tyler Bowers
|35 Hunter Lawrence
|36 Garrett Marchbanks
|37 Martin Davalos
|38 Kyle Peters
|39 Jordan Bailey
|40 Mitchell Oldenburg
|41 Ty Masterpool
|42 Ben Lamay
|43 John Short
|44 Kyle Cunningham
|45 Jacob Hayes
|46* Justin Hill
|47 Lorenzo Locurcio
|48 Henry Miller
|49 Chris Blose
|50 Benny Bloss
|51* Justin Barcia
|52 Austin Forkner
|53 James Decotis
|54 Jordon Smith
|55 Martin Castelo
|56 Justin Starling
|57 Derek Drake
|58 Sean Cantrell
|59 Joshua Osby
|60 Mitchell Falk
|61 Alex Ray
|62 Christian Craig
|63 Jess Pettis
|64 Vince Friese
|65 James Weeks
|66 Enzo Lopes
|67 Jerry Robin
|68 Nick Gaines
|69 Carlen Gardner
|70 Dylan Merriam
|71 Ryan Breece
|72 Robbie Wageman
|73 Chase Marquier
|74 Mitchell Harrison
|75 Coty Schock
|76 Mike Alessi
|77 Kevin Moranz
|78 Jake Masterpool
|79 Isaac Teasdale
|80 Thomas Covington
|81 Anthony Rodriguez
|82 Cade Autenrieth
|83 Jett Lawrence
|84 Jo Shimoda
|85 Cole Martinez
|86 Joshua Cartwright
|87 Ramyller Alves
|88 Logan Karnow
|89 Marshal Weltin
|90 Killian Auberson
|91 Ryan Sipes
|92 Austin Politelli
|93 Blake Wharton
|94* Ken Roczen
|95 Carson Brown
|96 Justin Thompson
|97 Chris Howell
|98 Bradley Lionnet
|99 Brandon Leith