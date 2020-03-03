2020 Atlantic Region MX Kickoff Video and Schedule

2020 Atlantic Region MX Kickoff Video and Schedule

From the Atlantic Motocross FaceBook page:

This video shows the riders, and great family aspect of the Motocross community here in Atlantic Canada! @imoto_films

2020 ATLANTIC REGION MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE

May 16-17 Mill Hill MX Double Header Canning, NS

Racing action Saturday and Sunday

May 30-31 River Glade MX River Glade, NB

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

June 13-14 Mount Thom MX Mount Thom, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

June 27-28 Pleasant Valley MX Pleasant Valley, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

July 4-5 Miller Meadow MX Meaghers Grant, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

July 18-19 Dream Acres MX Tatamagouche, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

July 25 River Glade MX Regional Race River Glade, NB

July 26 River Glade MX Pro National River Glade, NB

Aug 8-9 Pleasant Valley MX Pleasant Valley, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

Aug 22-23 Miller Meadow MX Meaghers Grant, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

Aug 29-30 Mount Thom MX Mount Thom, NS

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

Sept 12-13 River Glade MX River Glade, NB

Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday

Special Events

May 24 “Derrick Keith Memorial Vintage Social”

At River Glade MX, River Glade, NB

Aug 14-16 “Callus Cup”

At Pleasant Valley MX, Pleasant Valley, NS

Sept 20 “Moto for the cure”

At River Glade MX, River Glade, NB