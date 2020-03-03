2020 Atlantic Region MX Kickoff Video and Schedule
From the Atlantic Motocross FaceBook page:
This video shows the riders, and great family aspect of the Motocross community here in Atlantic Canada! @imoto_films
2020 ATLANTIC REGION MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE
May 16-17 Mill Hill MX Double Header Canning, NS
Racing action Saturday and Sunday
May 30-31 River Glade MX River Glade, NB
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
June 13-14 Mount Thom MX Mount Thom, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
June 27-28 Pleasant Valley MX Pleasant Valley, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
July 4-5 Miller Meadow MX Meaghers Grant, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
July 18-19 Dream Acres MX Tatamagouche, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
July 25 River Glade MX Regional Race River Glade, NB
July 26 River Glade MX Pro National River Glade, NB
Aug 8-9 Pleasant Valley MX Pleasant Valley, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
Aug 22-23 Miller Meadow MX Meaghers Grant, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
Aug 29-30 Mount Thom MX Mount Thom, NS
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
Sept 12-13 River Glade MX River Glade, NB
Practice Saturday 11 to 2, Racing on Sunday
Special Events
May 24 “Derrick Keith Memorial Vintage Social”
At River Glade MX, River Glade, NB
Aug 14-16 “Callus Cup”
At Pleasant Valley MX, Pleasant Valley, NS
Sept 20 “Moto for the cure”
At River Glade MX, River Glade, NB