DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 8, 2019) – Daytona International Speedway unveiled the course for the historic 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled for Saturday night, March 7 at the “World Center of Racing.”

The course for the DAYTONA Supercross, which is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971, was designed by five-time event champion Ricky Carmichael for the 13th consecutive year. Carmichael’s course design features a nod to the history of the DAYTONA Supercross and includes elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

“It was really important to bring back some of these old-school elements to the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross,” Carmichael said. “Think of all the years and talent that has come through Daytona and the DAYTONA Supercross, we had to bring something back that was going to be special.”

Carmichael calls it “an honor” to design the grueling and challenging course for the DAYTONA Supercross.

“Being a fourth generation Floridian, it’s so special to me to be a part of DAYTONA Supercross,” Carmichael said. “[This event] it’s always held close to my heart. I love going there. The fans are epic. The event is epic. It’s where the strong survive and I can’t wait to watch these guys battle it out.”

Tickets for the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross, a Monster Energy AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship event, start at $40. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20; kids 5 and under are free. Fans can also access the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits for free during the day with the purchase of a race-day ticket.

Back for the second straight year, The Roost is available for $90 per ticket, providing course-side seating that delivers some of the closest access on the circuit and includes the Trackside Access upgrade. Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge and President’s Row, infield car parking and Bike Week camping packages, are also on sale. Other Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway event tickets will go on sale at a later date.

All Daytona International Speedway event tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or going online atwww.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.