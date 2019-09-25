The most talented collection of riders on the planet will battle it out over the course of 24 motos across the 450 Class and 250 Class, pushing both their physical and mental limits in the most grueling conditions found in any motorsports championship. Their quest to capture the most coveted titles in motocross, the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) and the Gary Jones Cup (250 Class), will bring these exceptional athletes to the most storied racetracks in the world, many of which boast legacies that span more than four decades.



From mid May through the cusp of the end of summer in August, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will visit every corner of the United States, including the motocross hotbeds of the southwest, in Southern California, and the southeast, in North Florida. Additionally, the schedule will travel to the densely populated motocross region of the northeast, in New England and Central New York, as well as the scenic Pacific Northwest, on the border of Washington and Oregon. Not to be outdone, the championship will also journey into the heart of the country, from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.



“For well over four decades the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has defined American motocross, providing the ultimate showcase of grit, talent and determination each and every summer,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “We’re proud to present a schedule that features the most dynamic collection of venues this country has to offer, many of which have been a part of this sport since its inception, and one that also brings us to nearly every major region of the continental U.S., which provides an opportunity for most of our fans to make the pilgrimage to a world-class motocross National.”