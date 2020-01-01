2020 RM FANTASY SX SEASON NOW OPEN

2020 RM FANTASY SX SEASON NOW OPEN

Rocky Mountain Fantasy SX group creation and picks are open now. This is the official Fantasy game for Supercross. With over $100,000 dollars in prices, ten prizes for overall season point winners and 100 prizes each week, this is something every Supercross fan should play.

Create your group and make your picks before Anaheim 1, Saturday, January 4th 2020

If you have played in previous years, your log-in information will still work. Simply log in, agree to the 2020 rules and you’re ready to start making your picks and winning. If you’re new to the game, welcome and let’s get started.

It’s free to enter.

First place overall will be awarded a customized KTM450 SX-F Race-Prepped Bike and a trip for the winner and a guest to go to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC for the presentation. Second prize overall is a customized KTM250 SX-F Race-Prepped Bike and a trip for the winner and a guest to go to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC for the presentation. Additional prizes can be found here.

Your best 15 of 17 round picks will be counted (The lowest two scores from every player will be dropped at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season). The final round in Salt Lake City will bring double points!

Don’t delay. Challenge your friends and fellow riders and put together your team for the 2020 season. Additional details can be found at https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com. To get all the RM Fantasy news and updates, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To play, go to: https://www.rmfantasysx.com