2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Schedule Update

Brigden, ON – The health and wellness of our staff, spectators and athletes are paramount, with this Jetwerx and MRC have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation over the past 3 weeks.



The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that event organizers and planners postpone in-person gatherings where proper social distancing measures would be difficult to implement and maintain in Canada for the next 8 weeks, in order to delay and reduce community transmission. With this information we have come together with two plans for the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown to kick off the 2020 season. Please find below Plan A.



As the Arenacross schedule is growing very near, we will postpone the AX portion of the series to the fall. All registrants and ticket buyers will be able to transfer their purchases to the later date with no further action needed. The dates will be available soon.



Following the Public Health Agency of Canada recommendations of postponing events for at least 8 weeks, we will move the Motocross portion of the series until June.



We hope that everyone is staying safe during these unprecedented times, and we look forward to seeing all the amazing motocross families in the near future.